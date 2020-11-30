AJ Pritchard’s grandmother has died and he won’t be told until after he leaves I’m A Celebrity

AJ Pritchard will not be told about his grandmothers passing until he leaves the show. Photo: ITV/PA Wire

AJ Pritchard’s grandmother has died, but the star won’t be told the sad news until he leaves I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star is currently taking part in the ITV reality series and is cut off from the outside world, so he has no idea that his grandmother recently passed away at the age of 93, after being diagnosed with dementia 10 years ago.

AJ’s brother, Curtis Pritchard, revealed the sad news on Instagram, and said AJ

won’t be informed until he leaves the castle.

Curtis said: “Life is beautiful, life is incredible, life is magical … But sadly it doesn’t last forever.

“RIP, I love you Nanna. Nanna words literally cannot describe how much I love you, and forever will love you and the memories of you.

"You really have been a massive part of my life and helped me to be the man I am today. (sic)”

And in a further statement posted to social media, the former Love Island star revealed his and AJ’s grandfather was the one who insisted the brothers should continue with their current work projects despite their grandmother’s death.

He added: "It is following our grandad's wishes that myself and AJ are to carry on with the current projects we are committed to.

"Grandad said to myself and AJ that it would break his heart for us to stop what we were doing as Nanna had such pride in our work.

"AJ therefore discussed with the family before entering the castle that if something did happen to Nanna whilst he was away, that he wouldn't want to be told until he left the castle and that in her honour he would complete his commitment to the show, with a view to doing her and the family proud."

Curtis then said he believed his grandmother would be watching over AJ, and is sure he’ll be making her “proud”.

He continued: "As Grandad and Nanna would have wished for, AJ will stay in the castle and continue making her proud wherever she is watching from.

"AJ has so much more to give to the show and we know that Nanna will be watching and guiding him throughout the final part of his journey on the programme.

"We know we have made the right decision for everyone involved."

Reuters