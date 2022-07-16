Aids: The Unheard Tapes ends with a wonderful revelation

For those of us who lived through the arrival of Aids in this country, the series Aids: The Unheard Tapes (BBC2) was always going to be uncomfortable.

It was based on taped interviews collected by the British Library. Presumably we’ll have to wait a little bit longer for similar interviews, collected by Irish institutions, to be revealed to the general public.

Just kidding; the Irish never do devastatingly simple and important things like recording the reactions of their ordinary citizens during a national or international crisis. We’re too busy queuing at Dublin Airport.

Anyway, the interviews, mainly with gay men, started in 1982. The tapes have never been broadcast before and they were lip-synched on camera by actors. That could have been tacky, but it worked beautifully.

The prejudice faced by Aids patients was epitomised here by a young heterosexual woman, who after her diagnosis was ghosted, as we would say these days, by her own mother.

In the third and final episode, we were in 1992, approaching some kind of treatment for Aids, and there were a lot of words used that one had not heard for more than 20 years.

Words like Retrovir, the brand name of AZT, a cancer drug that seemed to hold out such promise. What hopes we had for it! AZT was approved for use after a trial on just 200 patients. It was of no use to people who had progressed to what was then called “full-blown Aids”.

Too toxic for cancer patients, it was prescribed in high doses and the side effects were brutal. “I believe that the doses that were given killed more people than HIV,” said George Hodson calmly. His partner Sam had been on AZT for six months when he died in George’s arms.

Act Up and Outrage were other words we hadn’t heard in a long time. These were the campaigning groups started by gay men to shame governments into some sort of action. In Paris on December 1, 1993 they covered the obelisk at Place de la Concorde with a giant condom. The protests were funny; they were photo opportunities; they were, as one man pointed out, a model for a lot of disability protests that were to come.

It soon became clear how the Aids crisis had changed our culture, sometimes in surprising ways. A group of such young men with so many funerals to attend was bound to lead to a lot of very specific last requests. Sir Nick Partridge, a British activist, spoke about how Aids had revolutionised the funeral: “Of course there had to be a disco song.”

Aids also looked back to World War II: young men dying in huge numbers and knowing that it was a case of not if but of when they would die. There were 12 beds in George Hodson’s unit at the London Lighthouse hospice. Every time someone in the unit died, a candle was lit. He came out of his room one morning to find three blazing away.

In another way, Aids anticipated the Covid epidemic. Do all viruses resemble, as one contemporary voiceover put it, “a golf ball with spikes”? There was the same frantic rush for a cure. In the end, there was none, simply management: in this case a cocktail of three drugs, God bless it. “Protease inhibitor” was another phrase that was a blast from the past.

Of course, hundreds of thousands never made it to the quirky funerals, the triple drug cocktail and the ecstasy tablets in the clubs. “The clubs were our cathedrals,” says one contributor.

Some of us know of wonderful people, funny people, for whom the treatment came too late. So our assumption on watching Aids: The Unheard Tapes was that all these voices belonged to the dead. Not so. In a wonderful move, the programme makers replaced the young actors we had been seeing on screen with the real men, now grown old. In fact, it was very moving to see how old they had become.

Only John Campbell, diagnosed at just 20, did not appear. He had been fired from his job as an assistant hotel manager and had devoted himself to protests and partying. He didn’t die until he was 39, which was its own sort of triumph. In a telling tribute to this history project, he had the tape of his interview played at his funeral.

Orange marches

Then there was The Twelfth, broadcast on BBC One Northern Ireland on Tuesday night. There had been controversy when the broadcaster declined to provide live coverage of the traditional Orange marches, after two summers spoiled by the pandemic.

GB News stepped in to fill the gap and its coverage was presented live by Arlene Foster. In Belfast, a solid BBC Newsline reporter asked a member of the crowd what was so wrong with suspending live coverage when anyone could attend their local parade, of which there were so many. “There’s people in homes,” he said. You can’t argue with that.

Several representatives of Loyal Orange Lodges (turns out that ‘LOL’ has a much older meaning) said that they didn’t want to offend anybody. Personally, as a Taig to my toes, I’m not offended at all. Let a thousand flowers bloom is what I say — although the music is pretty monotonous.

Babies beating toy drums emblazoned with Union Jacks, mobility scooters in the middle of the marching bands and commentator Helen Mark in a white cardigan at the site of the Battle of the Boyne — away from the bonfires, it’s all fine. There were bands from the Republic, although the parade at Rossnowlagh, Co Donegal, was last weekend. “That’s much more relaxed,” said one official. Thank God.