Ageing superheroes are lost in the new America

Pat Stacey

Talking point: Jupiter’s Legacy (Netflix)

Leslie Bibb, Josh Duhamel and Ben Daniels find the modern world demands more from its costumes superheroes than it used to Expand

Oh, for the days of Christopher Reeve’s breezily charming Superman and, in the following decade, the eye-popping Gothic brilliance of Tim Burton’s Batman movies.

Burton’s brace just look better with every passing year, especially when measured against the grim, semi-realist takes on the Caped Crusader we’ve seen in the years since.

