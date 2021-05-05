Oh, for the days of Christopher Reeve’s breezily charming Superman and, in the following decade, the eye-popping Gothic brilliance of Tim Burton’s Batman movies.

Burton’s brace just look better with every passing year, especially when measured against the grim, semi-realist takes on the Caped Crusader we’ve seen in the years since.

In those days, seeing comic book superheroes you’d loved as a kid spring to flesh-and blood life on screen was a rare and delicious treat. Now they’ve become cinematic McDonald’s.

As if to prove that point, yet another Batman movie, starring Robert Pattinson as, by the looks of him, a sort of emo version of the Dark Knight, is due down the pipeline in 2022.

Between Marvel’s endless stream of blockbuster movies and Disney+ series, and those leaden, humourless Batman-Superman monstrosities from DC, we probably need another superhero saga like we need a hole in the head.

That said, we’ve seen in Damon Lindelof’s miniseries Watchmen how comic-book source material can be imaginatively repurposed, on television at least, into something bold, fresh and exciting.

Watchmen took the skeleton of Alan Moore’s revered comics series — which had already been adapted, more or less faithfully, into a 2009 film — and built around it a stunning exploration of the history of racial conflict in America.

It’s unlikely Jupiter’s Legacy, landing on Netflix on Friday, will scale the same creative heights or carry the same visceral impact, but there’s certainly lots in the two (out of eight) episodes I’ve seen to make it stand out in a crowded field.

It might also be unusual enough to appeal to viewers who either gave up reading comics in adolescence, never much cared for them in the first place or, like a lot of us, are just fed up seeing actors leaping around in spandex in front of a green screen, kicking the kryptoshite out of a pile of pixels.

There’s no shortage of spandex or CGI action in Jupiter’s Legacy, which is based on a comic-book series by writer Mark Millar and artist Frank Quitely, but there are some interesting ideas, too. In a way, it resembles Watchmen.

The opening episodes flit between an alternative present day and the 1920s/1930s, and focus on The Union, a group of superheroes led by Sheldon Sampson, aka The Utopian, played by Josh Duhamel.

Other members include Sheldon’s wife Grace/Lady Liberty (Leslie Bibb) and his older brother Walter/Brainwave (Ben Daniels).

The Sampson brothers lose their fortune in the Wall Street Crash of 1929 when the family firm goes belly up. They discover that their father, who jumped to his death when the bad news broke, had cleaned out the pension fund, leaving the firm’s loyal workers jobless and destitute.

In 1932, Sheldon, Walter, Grace and a small number of friends travel to a mysterious island Sheldon has been seeing in his dreams.

Sheldon, a patriot who believes completely in the American Ideal, is convinced the island holds gifts that will return an ailing America to greatness.

He’s not far wrong. The group are imbued with a variety of superpowers: flight, laser vision, incredible strength, mind control and so on.

For the next 90 years — this superhero gig comes with the bonus of decelerated ageing — The Union protects America from criminals and supervillains through various national crises.

But things are beginning to fray in the present day. Sheldon and Walter, who’ve always differed on most things, have conflicting views about how superheroes should function in an America very different from the one they were born into.

Sheldon — still an old fashioned, god-fearing patriot, who insists his family join hands and say grace before meals — finds his rigid code of honour, which includes a refusal to kill, ridiculed as out of date.

His super-powered son, Brandon/The Paragon (Andrew Horton), struggles to measure up to his father’s standards, while his rebellious, drug-taking daughter Chloe (Elena Kampouris) has no interest in being a superhero.

The original comics first appeared in 2013, during Obama’s second term, but it feels like an even better fit for a divided, post-Trump America.

Tonight’s TV highlights

Best documentary

Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship (BBC Two, 9pm)

Mobeen Azhar travels to America to find out more about the restrictions imposed on singer Britney Spears in 2008.

Best film

Out of Innocence (RTÉ One, 9.35pm)

This drama stars Fionnuala Flaherty as a single mother whose second child dies at birth, setting in motion a disturbing series of events.

Best Comedy

Johnny Vegas: Carry On Glamping (Channel 4, 10pm)

The comedian is a man on a mission: to set up the ultimate glamping site. This new four-part series follows his progress as he and his assistant Bev Dixon overcome problems while trying to turn a fleet of buses into stylish accommodation with help from a team of volunteers.

Best crime series

The Sinner (TG4, 10.35pm)

Anthology crime drama starring Bill Pullman, Jessica Biel and Christopher Abbott. Harry tries to help Jamie deal with his terrifying visions after learning that he underwent a personality change during his college years.