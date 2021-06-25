Aaron Francis: Meet the 2021 Love Island contestant 

Introducing the twenty-four year old luxury events host from London.

Aaron has met many famous people through his work but takes it all in his stride, unless he meets Beyonce.

What made you want to take part in the new series of Love Island?

I’ve been single for about six or seven months and the dating world at the moment is a little bit off. Everyone’s wearing masks. You can’t really see anyone which makes dating a lot harder. I do prefer relationships than dating.

How would your friends and family describe you?

Confident, quietly confident. Recently my mum said, ‘You are one of the most confident people I know’.

You’ve met lots of celebs through your job, including working at Royal weddings…

Yeah, Eugenie’s and Beatrice’s over the summer. I hosted and chatted. It was nice and intimate. Everyone’s chill. In my job you meet a lot of famous people… unless you’re Beyonce, I’m not really interested. Obviously this life is nice but it’s not really something you can settle down with. Unless you're doing very, very well. For me the ultimate goal is family. I want to have like three or four kids.

Who is the biggest celebrity you have met through your job?

Stormzy. At the Brits he was jokes! I was hosting the winners’ room in 2020.

What are you looking for in a romantic partner?

I need someone that is passionate about what they are doing - from scientist to anything - you can tell when someone is speaking about something and they are actually smiling while they are talking. I love that. I don’t like when people are doing a job just to make money and then they kind of just live for the weekend. Especially because I work on the weekends. And usually someone that works out. I work out every day.

Are you close with your family?

I’m tight with my family to be fair. My whole family has an opinion. Proper opinion. I only bring “the girlfriend” to my house. They’ve only met three girls. You kind of have to be very confident, hold your own within my family. They need to get on with my 9-year-old nephew as well. If he doesn't like you, you're out.

What are you most excited about in the Villa?

I’m excited about going in there, seeing the guys and the girls and kind of just the first couple of days, working out all the vibes. If you look at all the previous shows, the dynamics are all completely different. There’s different types of people. So yeah I kind of want to get in there and see.

Who would be your celeb crush?

Yara Shahidi!

Do you have a party trick or special talent?

I paint. One I am doing at the moment is kind of abstract because I never do abstract stuff so I was trying to push myself out there. But usually I just paint very realistic portraits. I am into skincare, not many guys are. My skin used to be terrible. I cleared it up at uni and my confidence blew from there. Now when girls look at me, I’m not thinking, ‘Ah she’s looking at my dead skin’, I'm thinking, ‘Ah maybe she fancies me.’ It changes the vibe completely! So I kind of promote that on socials and stuff just because I know boys don’t know about it and they are wondering about it. But they are too shy to ask about it