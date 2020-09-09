There you have it; 20 seasons, 210 episodes and (what felt like) countless hours of watching Kim’s scrunched-up crying face as she bitched about her sisters. And now that Keeping Up With The Kardashians will officially finish next year, respect must be paid to the reality show that effectively changed the entire game.

The First Family of Oversharing gave no explanation as to why their reality show is ending, but insiders believe the family feel it’s time to pull the drawbridge up on their fishbowl lives.

It could be mere coincidence, but Kim in particular has had a turbulent personal time of late. Husband Kanye West has endured very public mental health challenges, and his presidential run has no doubt put a strain on their marriage.

Fans will doubtless be able to keep up with the Kardashians on any number of social-media platforms. It’s unlikely the sisters are going to relinquish their stranglehold on Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat any time soon.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim wrote in a post last night to her 188 million Instagram followers.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years - through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children,” she said.

“Our last season will air early next year in 2021,” she wrote.

“Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” she added.

She’s not wrong there: in chronicling events in the family’s lives, from marriages and children to armed robberies and even Caitlyn Jenner’s transition, the family have pulled together a fanbase, and a fortune, like no other.

In fact, Keeping Up With The Kardashians – an opportunity that arrived soon after the release of Kim’s infamous sex tale with Ray J – has amassed each family member untold riches. In June of this year, thanks to a massive deal with cosmetics giant Coty, Kim finally became an official member of the billionaires’ club.

Last year, Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner reportedly became Forbes magazine’s youngest ever self-made billionaire at 21.

The show first premiered in the US on October 14, 2007 (and arrived on these shores not long after). Suffice to say a lot has changed in the years since. But what have we learned from the show that has effectively changed the televisual landscape, for better or for worse? And what have we learned about life from the famous-for-simply-being-famous family?

1. Behind every disaster is an opportunity

Expand Close Kim dated Ray-J from 2006-2007 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kim dated Ray-J from 2006-2007

It’s been widely established that Kim Kardashian – or more specifically, her mother, Kris Jenner – parlayed what might have been a moment of ignominy into a (very) good fortune. In the early noughties, Kim had worked as a personal assistant for Paris Hilton, and no doubt saw the fallout from Hilton’s own sex tape at close range. In February 2007, a sex tape featuring Kim and rapper Ray J was famously leaked.

Jenner reportedly brokered a huge deal with Vivid Entertainment, settling with the video company for around $5 million. Kim – and her highly photogenic siblings – were officially on-radar. As Kim reflected in 2018: “My career came about at a time when social media was just starting and I took advantage of it and I figured out how to use it to my benefit.”

2. The rise of ‘guilty pleasure’ TV

Expand Close November 2012: Kim and big sister Kourtney pose in Miami. The expectant mum is in the very early stages of her pregnancy and opts for a pretty white and lilac peplum dress. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp November 2012: Kim and big sister Kourtney pose in Miami. The expectant mum is in the very early stages of her pregnancy and opts for a pretty white and lilac peplum dress.

Before 2007, critics were fairly black and white about TV. Factual and scripted drama was highbrow and therefore worthy; reality TV was chewing gum for the soul. Critics excoriated KUWTK’s first few seasons. The Washington Post noted that it “firmly captures all of Kim and Co’s dumbest instances—from the simply self-absorbed to the downright despicable”.

Yet as the viewing figures for KUWTK climbed and climbed, it became clear the Kardashians were the American Dream writ large: people successfully making something out of nothing. Vanity Fair eventually conceded that the show had its place on the cultural landscape: “It is near impossible to argue that their continued relevance, 10 years later, is anything other than awe-inspiring and remarkable,” they noted.

Read More

3. Sisters (almost) always work it out in the end

For the first few seasons of KUWTK, the basic gist of each episode was thus: the Kardashian sisters, in between showing off their privileged Calabasas existence, had a minor squabble about something or other. Yet by episode’s end, they had patched things up, freshly reminded of the importance of family. As the series wore on and the personal stakes climbed, the squabbles became cold wars. Recently, Kourtney announced that she was leaving the series behind in a bid to do something more meaningful with her life (ooof!). Her barbed announcement came after a widely documented feud with her sisters, Khloe and Kim. Which brings us neatly to…

4. There’s no such thing as TMI

Expand Close Kris Jenner and Kylie both wore Balmain to Kris' Christmas Eve party. PIC: Kylie Jenner Instagram / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kris Jenner and Kylie both wore Balmain to Kris' Christmas Eve party. PIC: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Whether you’re experiencing fertility challenges, infidelity, a marriage break-up, body issues, your parent transitioning or your mother snagging a toy-boy lover, if it’s not happening on camera, it’s just not happening. It’s certainly a chicken-and-egg scenario, but the wider world soon followed suit, doing away with the very idea of personal privacy on their own Facebook, Twitter or Instagram feeds. If your 21st birthday party wasn’t documented on social media, did it even happen at all?

5. Growing up on TV isn’t easy

Expand Close Kylie Jenner admitted to having lip fillers / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kylie Jenner admitted to having lip fillers

Reality TV ensured that Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the five sisters, never had a childhood. From a young age, the 23-year-old was subject to public scrutiny about her appearance. She has been upfront about feeling self-conscious about her ‘small’ lips since the age of 10, and the resulting cosmetic surgery that ‘corrected’ that.

6. They changed the way we live

Expand Close Kim Kardashian on Paper magazine's cover / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kim Kardashian on Paper magazine's cover

The Kardashian’s profligate lifestyle, lavish homes and up-to-the-minute wardrobes made our eyes pop in the noughties, but eventually it all became… well, sort of normal. Viewers themselves started to literally keep up with the Kardashians, and consumption of fast fashion, lip fillers and Brazilian butt lifts saw a marked increase. Between fashion, love, beauty products, social media and even our everyday parlance, it’s impossible not to see how the show influences pop culture across the globe.

7. They changed the way we think about women

Expand Close FRESH AND BLOOD: Kim Kardashian was filmed having a 'vampire facial' / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp FRESH AND BLOOD: Kim Kardashian was filmed having a 'vampire facial'

KUWTK put voluptuous bodies back into fashion, changing an entire televisual paradigm. For decades, skinny was the norm on TV, but it wasn’t long before Hollywood started to put curvaceous women on screen after the Kardashians blazed that particular trail. Finally, we see lots of different body types beamed into our living room.

8. They changed reality television

Expand Close (L-R) Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend`Kim Kardashian the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (L-R) Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend`Kim Kardashian the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Kardashians were by no means the first reality TV family, but in the wake of their seismic success, TV executives were hungry for beautiful people who were happy to put every facet of their lives out to the public. Hundreds have tried to emulate the Kardashians’ success/infamy by baring their souls to the reality cameras. From the Real Housewives to Made In Chelsea, the combination of beauty, privilege and first-world problems has become impossible to resist.