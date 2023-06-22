A sick child, Munchausen suspicions and mother’s suicide: how one ER visit ripped a family apart

The footage is desperate, heartbreaking and the stuff of every parent’s worst nightmares. Beata Kowalski sits in a doctor’s office – the latest in a long line of medical rooms – alongside her daughter, not yet 10 years old, whose formerly vivacious energy has been slipping away before her family’s eyes. Beata and her husband, retired firefighter Jack, have watched as Maya began suffering headaches, pain and lesions, her feet turning inwards as the use of her legs deteriorated.