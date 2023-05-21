‘A presenter’s strongest trait is both their greatest strength and weakness’ – How Ryan Tubridy’s Late Late Show reign will be remembered

As his time as Late Late Showcompère draws to an end, we reflect on his legacy and talk to his biggest fans and detractors

Next weekend is a big one in Ryan Tubridy’s life. On Friday night, he’ll say goodbye to the biggest gig in Irish TV when his time at the helm of The Late Late Show comes to an end after 14 years. Two days later, he’ll bid farewell to his 40s as he celebrates his 50th birthday.