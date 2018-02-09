The Late Late Show Valentine's Special often makes headlines, but this year it's for a genuinely romantic reason.

A Late Late wedding? Man proposes to girlfriend he met in Applegreen on loved-up Valentine's Special

Love was definitely in the air as Siobhan Hiney said yes when her boyfriend of almost five years, James Hennessy, got down on bended knee.

James (28) proposed live on air during a fake Mr and Mrs-style game segment on the show. Siobhan (23), initially in a state of shock, eventually said yes, which was met by a rapturous rendition of 'Olé Olé Olé' by 200 singletons in the audience.

The couple live together in Mullingar, Co Westmeath and met at an Applegreen petrol station in Port Laoise, which was a meeting point for their friends before they all drove to Waterford for a night out. Despite the Mr and Mrs segment being fake, Siobhan still managed to guess all James' answers right.

When asked who her celebrity crush is, James quipped: "Jamie Dornan from that Fifty Shades. Typical." He revealed the worst present he ever bought her was a mirror and a lamp. "I thought she would think it's nice because she's a beautician but it wasn't nice at all."

RTÉ kindly helped James with his proposal by providing a free engagement ring donated by a jewellers. Aside from the proposal, the Valentine's Special has been its usual raucous self thus far.

Liveline is sure to receive a few calls on Monday after 'Colm from Dungarvan' uttered some expletives live on air in his pursuit for love.

When asked how long he has been single by host Ryan Tubridy, a member of the audience shouted "400 years."

Things soon got worse for poor Colm as his mother was brought on stage to help him find a date for the night, Blind Date style.

