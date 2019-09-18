'A good response keeps you on an even keel emotionally' - Mark O'Rowe talks new series Temple, theatre, and taking time out

Speaking in an interview that year he said, "I was developing - or maybe the problem was my inability to develop - the mentality of a TV writer." He was under pressure from producers of a new TV project to change what was a unique show into something generic.

"I would sit down and look at the notes from my producers at the end of every day and just cry," he said. "Because I was constantly being told to stick in a cliff-hanger at the end. And then another cliff-hanger to go behind that cliff-hanger. On TV, it's all about 'Don't let them switch off, don't let them switch over!"

Ultimately, he asked his agent to extract him from the project.

Mark Strong in Temple, Sky One/NOW TV

Reflecting on that experience today, he tells Independent.ie, “What happens is you do a show and the people making it want you to write it as badly and in as formulaic a way as you possibly can and you think, why did you hire me? There are a million writers who do that. All it is really is following orders."

Five years later he has made another foray into the medium, but this time on his own terms. He is both an executive producer on, and the writer of, Temple, an eight-part series commissioned by Sky, and the promise of creative freedom on a show with a quirky premise was too good an offer to refuse.

Mark Strong in Temple, Sky One/NOW TV

Built upon the basic premise of the critically acclaimed Norwegian series Valkyrien, Temple stars Mark Strong as a surgeon who is driven underground to a makeshift clinic beneath Temple tube station in London when his wife (Catherine McCormack) falls terminally ill.

A rare genre-defying gem, it boasts unexpected tonal shifts which could prove jarring in the hands of a lesser writer. The producers were keen to hear O’Rowe’s voice and it is written into the fabric of the show.

Mark O'Rowe with Temple executive producer Liza Marshall

“I find that fun to write and I find it fun to watch,” he says of the tonally varied approach. “There is a lot of me in there. They said they would allow me to do that and I can’t believe they did.” He adds, “It feels very much my voice and style and I’m thrilled.”

He is also thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive reaction from critics and viewers; 'bonkers but brilliant' is the general consensus. Or, rather, he’s relieved: “It’s not just TV, it’s always the same when you get a good response - it keeps you on an even keel emotionally. When you get a bad response it destroys you. They’re not weighted equally.

Daniel Mays, Carice Van Houten, Mark Strong in Temple, Sky One/NOW TV

“When you have a successful show you’re not running around feeling great about yourself. You breathe a sigh of relief,” he says. Negative reaction is galling, but in the end, he concedes, you are the best judge of your own work and consistency is key; “Initially reviews might hurt you or bring you up but you’re kind of the final judge on what it is.”

For as prolific a playwright as O’Rowe (with the award-winning, critically acclaimed Howie the Rookie, Terminus, Crestfall, Our Few and Evil Days, The Aspidistra Code, and The Approach among them), and the man behind feature films Intermission, Perrier’s Bounty, and last year’s The Delinquent Season (also his directorial debut), one suspects he is more often on an even keel than not.

Within both The Approach and The Delinquent Season (staged and released respectively last year), the issue of infidelity is explored and that complex dynamic is also central to Temple. As the surgeon battles to save his wife, he is aided by her colleague, a woman (Game of Thrones' Carice Van Houten) with whom he also had an affair. The affair was not part of the original series, but Mark felt it was necessary.

“When you’re writing a drama or watching a drama or making a drama you can’t have two people who will probably be attracted to each other in real life not be attracted to each other,” he says pragmatically, before referencing hit 80s series Moonlighting by way of example.

“Bruce Willis and Cybil Shepherd slept with each other eventually and the ratings went down because it was all about would they or wouldn’t they? It was sexually charged," he says. “You could say it’s a cliché to have a sexual charge between them but it’s not a cliché, it’s a requisite. In the original version of Temple to have two people who are similar in age, and attractive, in the same story it just feels really, really, really odd for that not to happen. It had to happen. That’s when it got interesting for me.”

O’Rowe clearly revels in steering his own ship. Originally on Temple there was a writer’s room with four other writers but, according to executive producer Liza Marshall, O’Rowe “decided he wanted to write all the episodes himself, which was ambitious but fantastic”. Should a second season be commissioned, however, he’s not keen to bear quite so much on his shoulders. Right now, he’s taking some time out. Asked what he has lined up next, he says, “I’m afraid to say nothing."

“I am trying to get struck by lightening in terms of ideas," he says. "I’m in that space. It’s a nice place to be, to have a bit of a rest, but there’s a slight anxiety involved in that as well, that you may never have an idea. There’s nothing on the horizon.”

In the meantime he has written one of 12 episodes of the BBC Three adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People, which was filmed in Ireland this summer with Lenny Abrahamson at the helm. However, the writer describes it as an “in and out job” and admits that such writer-for-hire gigs leave him feeling like something of an “appendage”.

“It’s a bit like for an actor to go on a movie set for half a day. It’s a family and you’re slightly outside of that,” he explains.

“Also, you’re working off a bunch of episodes that have already been written so you have to maintain consistency with them. You sort of have to stick to the tone of the book, which is fine, and the tone of the episodes, which have already been written. You’re very much only being used in terms of your technical screenwriting skills and not your voice, but that’s probably how it should be.”

That said, he enjoys the process of adapting novels; he penned the screenplay for John Crowley's hit 2003 feature Intermission, and worked with Crowley again on the BAFTA-winning Boy A, and he wrote the screenplay for the film Broken, based on Daniel Clay’s novel. "You’re the first port of call - you can do with the novel whatever you feel is right," he says of the experience. "It’s just a relationship between you and the novel. You are responsible for the whole thing.”

When it comes to writing his profession on his passport, he made a decision to define himself simply as ‘playwright’ and not ‘playwright/screenwriter’, “even though screenwriting is kind of how I make my living”.

“My biggest impulse is to write a new play,” he adds. Although his interest lay primarily in film in the early days, he began writing plays and Howie the Rookie announced his arrival in 1999, winning the George Devine Award, the Rooney Prize for Irish Literature and an Irish Times/ESB Irish Theatre Award for Best New Play in 1999.

“Theatre for me is the purest form. You get to express yourself exactly how you want. You go in a rehearsal room and you don’t have producers telling you to make it longer or shorter. It’s just you and the actors. Creatively it’s the most rewarding of all the disciplines.

“The downside is there’s no money, you’re doing it for the love. In a way, and I know it’s a cliché, but I’m incredibly grateful that somehow I’m able to do this with my life. I do film and TV to make some money so I can write my plays.”

The recession, he adds, has had no impact on the world of Irish theatre. “I never made any f***ing money anyway, recession or no recession. When there was the boom theatre was sh****ly paid and nothing has changed. It didn’t suffer - there was nothing there in the first place. It’s a really bad situation.”

It is impossible, he says, to make a living purely from writing plays, without shows scoring hits on the West End. “You kind of have to support it with something else. I wish Ireland or the world was such that people who only had playwriting to live off could live off it," he says.

"I love writing plays and doing plays. I’ve worked with lots of different theatres and very much, for the most part, I’ve had wonderful times on everything I’ve worked. Theatre is full of lovely, lovely people because most of them do it for so little money they have to have a great love for it.

"It’s a gorgeous thing to be a part of."

All episodes of Temple are available On Demand on Sky One & streaming service NOW TV

