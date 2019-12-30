A dry and quiet January? The Deuce, Star Trek: Picard, Next in Fashion among New Year streaming highlights

DECEMBER 31st

The Aftermath, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW TV

Set in the ruins of Hamberg, 1946, Rachael Morgan (Keira Knightley) arrives in the bitter winter to be reunited with husband Lewis (Jason Clarke), a British colonel charged with rebuilding the shattered city. However, to her surprise she finds that Lewis has decided they will be sharing a grand home with its previous owners – a German Widower (Alexander Skarsgård) and his troubled daughter. Before long, relationships between the inhabitants begin to get tangled and the tension is set to ignite.

FRIDAY JANUARY 1

Messiah, Netflix

Michelle Monaghan stars as CIA officer Eva Geller in this new Netflix series. She's charged with investigating a man (Mehdi Dehbi) who claims to be performing miracles and is garnering millions of followers. Multiple perspectives are interwoved as the series progresses. Tomer Sisley, John Ortiz, Sayyid El Alami, Stefania LaVie Owen and Jane Adams also star.

Shazam!, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW TV

Foster kid Billy Batson is bestowed with superpowers after a run-in with an ancient wizard. All he has to do is shout SHAZAM! But despite his super-ripped physique he's still a kid at heart. Zachary Levi stars opposite Mark Strong, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody and Djimon Hounsou.

THURSDAY JAN 2

The Deuce: The Camera Loves You, Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

The third and final series of David Simon and George Pelecanos' hit series kicks off fourteen years after we first met everyone. It's the 1980s and Times Square is the heart of the American sex trade - VHS plays host to porn, and the AIDS epidemic takes hold. In the season opener, Vincent reconnects with his ex-wife as his relationship with Abby falters, while Candy and Harvey face the future of porn.

Sex, Explained: Limited Series, Netflix

Singer/actress Janelle Monáe narrates this Netflix original documentary which traverses the ins and outs of sex from attraction to fantasies and fertility.

FRIDAY JANUARY 3

James May: Our Man in Japan, Amazon Prime Video

James May ditches his usual co-presenter appendages Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond for this six-part travelogue series which sees him journey by land, sea and air from North to South Japan. He cannot speak the language and knows nothing of etiquette but he's determined to find out what makes Japanese people tick.

Ilana Glazer: The Planet is Burning, Amazon Prime Video

Ilana Glazer’s debut stand-up special features her thoughts on homophobes and Nazis, how crappy women’s razors are, and what a joke the patriarchy is. Glazer is a co-creator, writer, director, executive producer and star of Broad City, which was nominated by the Writers Guild of America for Best Comedy Series.

Anne with an E: The Final Season, Netflix

Fans of Anne (played with aplomb by Irish actress Amybeth McNulty) will have to bid farewell in this final season. A milestone birthday prompts her to delve into her past as she sorts out matters of the heart and starts setting a course for her future.

SUNDAY JAN 5

There’s Something Wrong with Aunt Diane, Sky Crime/NOW TV

On Sunday, July 26, 2009, Diane Schuler left the camp in upstate New York where she was on holiday with her family and set off towards home with five young children: her son, her daughter and three nieces. Four hours later, she drove the wrong way on a motorway for nearly two miles before crashing into an SUV and killing herself and seven others. In the search for answers her actions on that day and in the past were thrust under a microscope and she was portrayed as a reckless drunk and mother who cracked. But was there more to the story?

The Sisters Brothers, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW TV

John C Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix star as brothers Eli and Charlie Sisters who are also assassins. They each have different methods and as they travel across the Northwest their family ties are tested as they increasingly question each other's approach. Jake Gyllenhaal, Riz Ahmed, Rutger Hauer and Carol Kane also star in Jacques Audiart's film.

MONDAY JANUARY 6

The Great Film Composers: Music of the Movies - The 1960s: Part Two, Sky Arts/NOW TV

Ennio Morricone, whose name became synonymous with the spaghetti western, is celebrated in this captivating documentary. His epic soundscapes and ability to create tension to accompany the on-screen duels in films such as A Few Dollars More and The Good, The Bad and The Ugly captured audiences, as did the motifs he used to build the characters of the protagonists, antagonists and antiheros. The doc also charts the career of John Barry who continued the James Bond franchise with Goldfinger, and brought his epic scores to Zulu, Born Free and The Ipcress File.

Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound, Sky Arts/NOW TV

Another celebration of sound in cinema, this film is directed by veteran Hollywood sound editor Midge Costin. Featuring the insights and stories of iconic directors such as George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, David Lynch, Barbra Streisand, Ang Lee, Sofia Coppola and Ryan Coogler, working with sound design pioneers – Walter Murch, Ben Burtt and Gary Rydstrom – and the many women and men who followed in their footsteps.

THURSDAY JAN 7

World’s Most Evil Killers: Aileen Wournos, Sky Crime/NOW TV

Aileen Wournos was the serial killer made famous by Charlize Theron who earned an Oscar for her performance in the film Monster. Wournos's troubled upbrining led to a life of prostitution, alcoholism, and trouble with the law. When she met soul mate Tyria Moore at a Florida gay bar she was driven to rob and murder to support them.

WEDNESDAY, JAN 8

Snapped: Menendez Brothers - Monsters or Victims, Sky Crime/NOW TV

The first of a series of double-length episodes of this true crime series focuses on the high profile murder case of the Menendez Brothers. In 1989, two seemingly privileged brothers from Beverly Hills, Erik and Lyle Menendez, shot their own parents dead. In the ensuing trial and media frenzy, people were split on whether the brothers were monsters or victims of parental abuse. This documentary features interviews with the former Beverly Hills police captain and murder scene investigator Russ Olson and the Forensic Psychiatrist for the defence Dr William Vicary.

THURSDAY JANUARY 9

A League of Their Own: European Road Trip, Sky One/NOW TV

Freddie and Jamie are joined by Romesh Ranganathan, Alan Carr, Lee Mack, Tom Davis and Olympic Gold medallist, Sam Quek as they head to Ibiza for cliff-diving, visit Bunol for the Tomatina Festival and indulge in the Catalonian tradition of human tower-building.

FRIDAY JANUARY 10

Treadstone, Amazon Prime Video

The producers of the lucrative Bourne franchise bring this Treadstone origin story to the small screen courtesy of Amazon. Treadstone is the CIA Black Ops Program from the franchise, which uses behaviour modification to turn recruits into elite assassins. Season one followers sleeper agents across the glob as they are awakened to resume their deadly missions. Jeremy Irvine, Tracy Ifeachor, Moa Metwally, Brian J. Smith, Hyo Joo Han, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Emilia Schüle and Michelle Forbes star.

AJ and the Queen, Netflix

RuPaul stars as a down-on-her-luck drag queen traveling across America in a van with a tough-talking 10-year-old stowaway.

Sick of It, Sky One/NOW TV

Karl Pilkington returns for the second series of his oddball comedy. After Aunt Norma replaces Karl with a young care worker called Ruby, it triggers a bout of soul searching about how little he’s achieved in his life.

Us, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW TV

Jordan Peele follows up his breakout hit Get Out with this chilling tale about a family who are confronted by terrifying doppelgangers while on holiday at a beach house. Terribly clever and very unsettling, it stars Lupita Nyong’o, Winstone Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Shahadi Wright-Joseph, and Evan Alex.

I Am Richard Pryor, Sky Arts/NOW TV

Comedians, historians, activists and family members reflect on the life of iconic comedian and actor Richard Pryor. Archival footage combined with interviews with Mike Epps, Tiffany Haddish and more celebrate his legacy and reveal the trauma behind his boundary-pushing comedy.

JANUARY 15

Grace and Frankie: Season 6, Netflix

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin return for the sixth season which was green-lit before the fifth even aired.

JANUARY 17

Tyler Perry's A Fall from Grace, Netflix

Netflix original film starring Crystal Fox as Grace Walters, a woman who finds love again after her ex weds his mistress and her son moves away. However, all is not well in her new life and she finds herself in a cell awaiting trial for the murder of her new love. Her only hope is Jasmine Bryant (Bresha Webb), a public defender who has never tried a case. Co-starring Cicely Tyson and writer/director Tyler Perry.

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4, Netflix

Season 4 of the music series follows hip-hop in the U.S., showcasing the stories and sounds that shaped its history and culture.

Sex Education: Season 2, Netflix

Asa Butterfield returns as Otis, who is now grappling with his own sexual urges as he dates girlfriend Ola. Meanwhile, his relationship with Maeve is strained and his school plays host of a chlamydia outbreak.

JANUARY 22

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak, Netflix

This series is perfectly timed as it follows the annual cycle of the influenza virus, showing how the public is generally unprepared for the chaos that a common flu can create.

JANUARY 24

Star Trek: Picard, Amazon Prime Video

Sir Patrick Stewart reprises his role as Jean Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation. Also starring Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway and Evan Evagora.

Rise of Empires: Ottoman, Netflix

History buffs will enjoy this series which combines scripted and documentary elements to explore the history of the Ottoman Empire.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3, Netflix

Sabrina may have defeated her father Lucifer at the end of Part 2 but he remains trapped within the human prison her her boyfriend Nicholas Scratch. She makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation.

JANUARY 29

Next In Fashion, Netflix

Alexa Chung makes a return to TV to co-present with Queer Eye's Tan France. The series is a competition featuring some of the world's most innovative designers who aim to become the next big name in fashion.

Night on Earth, Netflix

The wonders of the nocturnal world as presented by the award-winning producers of Planet Earth II, Life, and Blue Planet. Expect the spectacular.

Omniscient, Netflix

Netflix original which sounds a little like Minority Report. In a future where each citizen is monitored 24/7 by a drone, a woman discovers a murder unaccounted by the surveillance system, and investigates why.

JANUARY 30

The Stranger, Netflix

Eight-part drama series adapted from Harlan Cohen's book of the same name which sees family man Adam Price embark on a desperate quest to uncover the truth about those close to him. Starring Paul Kaye, Anthony Head, Shaun Dooley, Dervla Kirwan and Stephen Rea.

JANUARY 31

Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer, Amazon Prime Video

If you haven't had enough of Ted Bundy after Netflix's feature film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and the documentary Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, Amazon Prime offer up this original documentary. It's a five part series which reframes the serial killer's crimes from a female perspective. What it does offer are the first interviews with Bundy's longtime girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall and her daughter Molly, who have remained silent for 40 years. Some of the survivors of Bundy's attacks are speaking for the first time too.

Ragnarok, Netflix

A small Norwegian town experiencing warm winters and violent downpours seems to be headed for another Ragnarok - unless someone intervenes in time.

Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B), Netflix

Bojack Horseman

BoJack inches his way toward redemption as a stint in rehab forces him to confront his mistakes and start making amends. It is, sadly, the sixth, and final season...

