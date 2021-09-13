‘A D4 version of Love/Hate’- viewers react to RTÉ’s new crime drama Kin

RTÉ’s new crime drama ‘Kin’ aired yesterday and viewers have taken to social media to share their views on the show, with many comparing it to the popular series Love/Hate.

‘Kin’ centres on the Kinsella family, a besieged underworld but middle-class clan that is struggling to survive as an international cartel tightens their control on the streets of Dublin.

Aidan Gillen portrays Frank, the head of the Kinsella clan, and Clare Dunne plays his wife- a complex mother-of-two who serves as the 'legal' face of the family.

Many viewers have compared the show to the popular RTÉ series ‘Love/Hate’, which portrays the dark and complex side of gangland Dublin.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “#RTEKin is kinda like a D4 version of Love Hate.”

While another said: “Also like yes this is basically the new Love/Hate but so what? It’s good and I’m into it.”

And a third wrote: “The first episode of #KIN has really roped me in. I loved Love/Hate and this is reminiscent of that while also being it's own thing (mad respect).”

South Dublin Councillor David McManus disagreed, writing: “Kin appears to be a posh version of Love/Hate but misses the target...”

The female lead Clare Dunne said she doesn’t think the new show is like ‘Love/Hate’, and that it’s more of a family drama as opposed to a crime series.

"I would say that Kin is different to Love/Hate in that it's more of a family drama that's set in a crime world,” she said.

"I think it's a bit more distilled, maybe there are fewer characters and you focus more on their journeys. So I think structurally it's quite different and then the look of it is very different.”

#kin over acting, not very believable character relationships. Won't be watching again. Don't need another #lovehate — Larry G. Maguire (@LarryGMaguire) September 12, 2021

Also like yes this is basically the new Love/Hate but so what? Itâs good and Iâm into it. #kin — Ronzo TeilifÃ­s Ãireann (@ronronzo) September 12, 2021

#RTEKin is kinda like a D4 version of Love Hate 🤣 #Kin — Peter Walsh (@peterwalsh27) September 12, 2021

Great to see up and coming raw Irish talent #Cianfitzsimons etc on #Kin Loving renowned actress @mariadkennedy character, let's hope we get to see more of her! Wasn't expecting that ending though 😳 ! Looking forward to next week 👏 @Alderbuckthorn @RTEOne — Robbie Kane (@robbiekane74) September 12, 2021

Very much enjoyed #Kin. Itâs going to do nothing for my nerves / obligatory Sunday night fear but Iâm already bet into it so Iâll persevere. Glenroes and all. #RTEKIN — DaithÃ­ (@heyadaithi) September 12, 2021

Hmm a bit slow to get going but decent enough #KIN — Mark O'Brien (@markjsobrien) September 12, 2021

Dermot Bannon would love their kitchens. They've got their utilitarian wall with all the appliances and the extra large Island #KIN — Mick Finnegan (@Mick_Finnegan) September 12, 2021

Me watching #Kin after parts of it were filmed on my road pic.twitter.com/zDc43mM6l3 — Dearbhla Duff (@DearbhlaDuff) September 12, 2021