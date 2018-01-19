Entertainment Television

'A beautiful duet' - Everybody loved Christy Dignam and his daughter Kiera singing a classic song on The Late Late Show

Christy and Kiera Dignam performing on the Late Late Show
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Tonight's Late Late Show featured a special tribute to Aslan, and a performance by their lead singer Christy Dignam and his daughter Kiera went down a storm on social media.

The band were on the show to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of their debut album Feel No Shame and they performed a medley of songs from the record.

And after a chat with host Ryan Tubridy, Dignam and his daughter Kiera took to the stage to sing a duet, a cover of the Queen and David Bowie classic 'Under Pressure'.

The reaction on social media to the duet was very positive.

Online Editors

