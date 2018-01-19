'A beautiful duet' - Everybody loved Christy Dignam and his daughter Kiera singing a classic song on The Late Late Show
Tonight's Late Late Show featured a special tribute to Aslan, and a performance by their lead singer Christy Dignam and his daughter Kiera went down a storm on social media.
The band were on the show to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of their debut album Feel No Shame and they performed a medley of songs from the record.
.@OfficialAslan with a medley from their iconic debut album Feel No Shame, 30 years old this year #latelate pic.twitter.com/dCP6nlyGq9— The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) January 19, 2018
And after a chat with host Ryan Tubridy, Dignam and his daughter Kiera took to the stage to sing a duet, a cover of the Queen and David Bowie classic 'Under Pressure'.
The reaction on social media to the duet was very positive.
Ah super stuff christy and ciara dignam!!! Class!!!!👏 #underpressure #latelate— Dee Dunne (@deebuttons) January 19, 2018
Christy & Ciara Dignam... what a beautiful duet! #latelate #LateLateShow— Donna-Marie Cullen (@DonnaCullen85) January 19, 2018
#latelateshow #LateLate Christy Dignam, his daughter, #Aslan an orchestra and Queens Under Pressure. #fantastic— Anthony O'Donovan (@anthonyodonovan) January 19, 2018
Love this version of Under Pressure by Christy Dignam and his daughter! Fab!!!! #latelate #aslan— Paul Hennessy (@PaulTenor) January 19, 2018
Online Editors