'A beautiful duet' - Everybody loved Christy Dignam and his daughter Kiera singing a classic song on The Late Late Show

The band were on the show to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of their debut album Feel No Shame and they performed a medley of songs from the record.

.@OfficialAslan with a medley from their iconic debut album Feel No Shame, 30 years old this year #latelate pic.twitter.com/dCP6nlyGq9 — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) January 19, 2018

And after a chat with host Ryan Tubridy, Dignam and his daughter Kiera took to the stage to sing a duet, a cover of the Queen and David Bowie classic 'Under Pressure'.

The reaction on social media to the duet was very positive.