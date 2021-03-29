18-year-old star of Smother Hazel Doupe had professional boxing training with Andy Lee for boxing film

The 18-year-old star of the new RTÉ murder mystery thriller Smother has previously done professional boxing training and a workshop with former world champion Andy Lee. Rising star Hazel Doupe is currently appearing as Ingrid in Smother, defending her father Carl against the angry mob in their small town in Co Clare. The series, which airs on Sunday nights on RTÉ, is set in west Cork, but much of the filming took place in Clare. Hazel said she enjoyed the experience of training for a previous role in boxing movie Float Like A Butterfly. “It was pretty surreal, but so worth it and so rewarding,” said the actress. “I have serious discipline and skill that will protect me in future,” she joked. Hazel recently won the Aer Lingus Discovery Award at the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival, but she says everything is “kinda the same – life doesn’t flip upside down winning one award”. “It’s great,” she said. “It’s really humbling to be noticed like that among a group of incredible Irish talent and for it all to be the same afterwards is really nice.” Hazel won the award for her performance in Kathleen Was Here, a powerful short film written and directed by Eva Birthistle, focusing on a working-class Dublin teenager’s conflicted relationship with her mother. Hazel also spoke about her character’s blossoming relationship with Calum in Smother. “The relationship with Calum is definitely going to deepen over the next few episodes.” She said the relationship between Carl and Ingrid is one of her favourites in the series and we can expect it to be “built upon” over the season. “I’m really excited for the audience to get to see that because it was a joy to create,” said the Dublin actress. Meanwhile, Danish actor Thomas Levin, who plays Hazel’s father in the series, said he was “humbled” by the beautiful landscape while filming in Co Clare. Thomas, who is known for his role as journalist Ulrik Mørch in all three seasons of the international hit TV-series Borgen, said the landscape of Lahinch played a big role in the show’s dynamic. “I was so fortunate every day, waking up and going to bed and looking at that landscape,” he said. “It humbles you and sets you up in a very good way for acting – it’s beautiful. “Every day you’re on set and you go ‘wow’, this is the office today I can’t believe my luck, it’s amazing! Not the weather though,” he joked. Thomas says the cast is “really collaborative”.

Online Editors