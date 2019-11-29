10 reasons we love The Late Late Toy Show so much

In Ireland, there are two types of kids: those who count down to Christmas Day and those who count down to what is, for all intents and purposes, Ireland's unofficial Christmas.

In time-honoured fashion, Ryan Tubridy will don a busy jumper and belt out what has been called his most "outrageous" opening number yet (the theme of the show this year, incidentally, is Frozen; referring to the Disney movie and not anyone's pay packets).

And, of course, it's very likely that due respect will be paid to the dearly departed Uncle Gaybo, the original Toy Show master of ceremonies. Up and down the country, special pyjamas have been picked out, treats have been prepared and sofas are braced for being jumped all over.

But just why is it that the Toy Show has become such a much-loved institution? Here's a few reasons...

1. A family affair

There aren't too many opportunities for the entire family to snuggle up on the couch and genuinely look forward to event TV. In our house, it meant cosying up to the Superser, buying a Christmassy block of Vienetta and a family-sized bottle of TK red lemonade. After that, it was notebooks at the ready for the all-important business of revising Santa letters.

2. Inspector gadget

With Uncle Gaybo presiding over the events in my day, toys, gadgets, dolls and drama school kids came at you in rapid-fire succession. An hour in, we would be positively drunk on glitz and greed. Best of all, these were the toys that no one else even had yet. It was full-blown, no-holds barred consumerism (and really, who doesn't like that?) but delivered in a sweet, cosy way.

3. Tester envy

Whether you came of age during the Gay Byrne, Pat Kenny or Ryan Tubridy era, you were always agog in envy at the very nicely dressed, well-spoken kids that get to test the toys. Being a Late Late Show toy tester was honestly the second best thing to actually going to the North Pole.

4. Stars in their eyes

When you're a young child, these all-singing, high-kicking drama school kids are as cool as it gets. Adults tend to scoff at the more ebullient ones, but when you're five or six, they're like the coolest kids in school.

5. As Irish as Tayto

Very simply, The Late Late Toy Show is as familiar to Irish people as U2 or a Tayto sandwich. Are you even Irish if you didn't watch the Toy Show book reviews and say out loud: "I can do that better"?

6. Home comforts

A sizeable portion of The Late Late Toy Show audience, interestingly enough, is made up of ex-pats. A sure-fire sign that, more than anything, Tubs doing the cancan to 'Let It Go' (or whatever) is a way to feel somehow connected to home.

7. And there's one, or two, or three for everyone in the audience

By now a year-round staple on The Late Late Show, being an audience member for tonight's special essentially means that you'll be driving home with a boot crammed to the corners with genuinely covetable gifts, gadgets and gizmos. There is probably a German word for taking vicarious pleasure out of other people's fortune. Tubsenfreude, perhaps.

8. Mistletoe and Ryan

Credit where it's due: Ryan Tubridy is integral to the show's charm. He genuinely appears to love the entire event, is happy to throw seriousness right out the window, and connects wholeheartedly with his young guests.

9. Magic moments

Whether it's Michael O'Brien losing his cool when he meets his hero Davy Fitz, horology enthusiast JohnJoe Brennan or young Alex Meehan driving a tractor with sheer insouciance, we'll all be on tenterhooks waiting for this year's breakout moment.

10. Spread the love

It helps to define what 'family' means. Which is to say, there's no such thing as a typical Irish family anymore. The Toy Show has seriously upped its game on the inclusivity front, showcasing children of all abilities, appearances and circumstances. And for many kids in Ireland, this visual representation is the best bit of all. "It's not a picture perfect portrayal of family because every family is different," Tubridy himself said earlier this week. "It doesn't matter, once you are there together and are happy and surrounded by people you love, that's what it's all about."

The Late Late Toy Show is on RTE One tonight at 9.35pm

Irish Independent