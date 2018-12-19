Entertainment

Television producer Bill Sellars dies aged 93

Sellars worked on hit programmes such as All Creatures Great And Small and Doctor Who.

Bill Sellars has died aged 93 (Family handout/PA)
By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent

Television producer Bill Sellars has died at the age of 93.

Sellars, who worked on programmes such as All Creatures Great And Small and Doctor Who, passed away on Wednesday morning.

His daughter Lindy Carr said Sellars died peacefully in his sleep.

He was just a kind man who came from humble beginnings, and he worked his way up and became a success

The producer spent 32 years working on projects for the BBC.

He was a director on Doctor Who in the 60s when William Hartnell played the Timelord, and he produced television series All Creatures Great And Small throughout its run.

Sellars’ other programmes included The Newcomers, The Doctors and Triangle.

“He was just a kind man who came from humble beginnings, and he worked his way up and became a success,” said Carr.

