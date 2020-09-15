Teen idols: the truth about being a TikTok star

A generation or two ago, teenagers used to camp for hours on end outside the homes of boybanders and pop princesses.

But we are living in very different times. Nowadays, youngsters are more likely to idolise - and therefore, obsess over - the country's biggest TikTok stars.

TikTok is often referred to as the 'lip synching' app where users share videos of themselves performing songs, but dismiss this as a glorified karaoke experience at your peril.

A relatively new social media platform, TikTok has 500 million active users and is the seventh most downloaded app of the 2010s. In the US, it's estimated that 49pc of teenagers use TikTok, and Ireland's Gen-Z youngsters aren't far behind.

Dubliner Lewis Kelly (22) and Puerto Rican Andrea Camila (20) have amassed an eye-watering five million fans and 309 million likes on the platform.

You may be unfamiliar with the photogenic couple who met on holiday in Florida six years ago, but your children certainly aren't.

"We can't leave the house without getting recognised," Andrea says. "When we go out, we constantly get asked for pictures. It has its ups and downs. I wouldn't trade it for the world, but it can be really crazy when you're trying to walk more than a few steps."

For 24-year-old Cork beauty Miriam Mullins, who has 300k followers on the app, the fandom can occasionally get out of hand.

Miriam, who also posts videos to a large following on YouTube, has worked in hospitality since moving home from the US earlier this year. After returning home and quarantining for a fortnight, she began uploading TikTok videos and amassed a legion of fans within weeks.

"It's gone a bit crazy - people know my address and car registration now," Miriam says. "My parents have had to get CCTV outside the house. I was working full-time in hospitality until recently, and people come into my work looking for photos," Miriam explains. "My manager at work suggested that I go part-time and really go for it [as a TikTok celebrity].

At some point, the question looms large: just what is the appeal of TikTok content, and how has it so forcibly captured the imaginations of the younger generation?

"Because I'm Irish and Andrea is Puerto Rican, it's an unusual mix and we have two different attitudes and cultures behind us," Lewis notes. "We're also best friends before everything and we like to set that example."

Miriam also doesn't wear her responsibility to her younger audience lightly.

"My goal is to be a good influence on younger girls, as I feel there aren't a lot of good influences out there," she notes. "I enjoy giving tips for first years and how to make friends in school.

"I play Gaelic football, I live at home, I'm just trying to be normal. I don't want to go into that influencer territory," she adds. "I've been offered free cosmetic surgery so many times and sometimes I'm tempted, but I need to be true to myself and true to my audience."

Cork-born Leila Ecker (19) is another ordinary Irish teen, albeit living an extraordinary life thanks to her massive TikTok reach (almost 450k followers).

"I made a silly video one day that got eight million views," she recalls. "People usually start TikTok posting funny things, but I thought, if these are the numbers I'm getting, I'm going to start doing this more often.

"It's been a dream of mine ever since I was younger to become famous," she adds. "I didn't know what way I would do it, whether it's acting or modelling, and now I'm on the right track."

Sometimes, the attention can be of the less effusive kind: "Some fella in his 20s came over to me one day saying, 'You never answered my DM [direct message]," Leila reveals. "I did one video about this trend where you shake your butt, and loads of fellas were like, 'Get back to the kitchen'."

Like most reaches of influencer culture, TikTokers are dismissed as vapid, pointless and silly - mainly by older commentators largely unfamiliar with its inner workings. Lewis, Andrea and Leila were just three of the 10 TikTok stars that recently moved into Ireland's first TikTok house, the GOAT house in South Dublin, amid much heated public commentary.

"The downside to this is that people feel they know you and can say pretty much anything," admits Leila. "On the first few days of the GOAT house we got a bit of hate, but we dealt with it all together."

Yet looking effortlessly funny or entertaining on TikTok takes much more spadework than meets the eye.

"People think, 'Oh, I could easily do that', but there's so much more going on behind the scenes," explains Leila. "Don't hate people for doing this - just get out and do it yourself."

The 'haters' can be overwhelming at first. With over 950k fans on TikTok, Monaghan 19-year-old Jacob Donegan is also one of the biggest Irish names on the platform, and commands plenty of attention, both good and bad.

"I don't think it's anything to do with the content - people have opinions on the app," says Jacob. "It used to get me down. Now I just look and laugh, especially if they are people who don't even put up content."

Much like Leila and Jacob, Lewis and Andrea hope that their TikTok influence will have a bearing on their long-term career. Andrea has studied filmmaking, and Lewis has an interest in the field, too.

"We do it for fun, but we always have in the back of our head that this is where we want to invest our time so we have the financial independence and future we want," says Lewis. "We have daily schedules, plans of actions and we basically create content from the minute we wake at 8am to the time we go to sleep."

Jacob has used his power for good causes, including a recent campaign on consent for the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre. His longer-term goal is to break into the music industry.

"I used to be a professional dancer - my mum brought urban street dance to Ireland. I'm going to go to college to study music performance, although I would like to progress on social media too. I see the app more as a passion, in that I love to do it," he reveals.

It's a passion that pays handsomely. Much like the other huge names in the TikTok influencer realm, Donegan collaborates with big-name brands on partnerships, ads and paid posts. An unofficial source estimates that influencers with a mid-size following (250-500k followers) can command thousands per sponsored post, and many of them are offered several a week. A report published by Inside Ireland, incidentally, puts Andrea & Lewis' 2020 rate at a reported €2,200 per post. The canny young couple also launched a range of merchandise last week.

Mindful of his huge audience reach, music artists also pay Jacob well - though he declines to reveal any specifics - to use their music in his videos (via the power of influencers and hashtag challenges, Universal Music managed to have one of their new songs go viral and reach over five million users in only three weeks). Jacob signed with an agency, Pluto, and the collaboration offers soon rolled in. "Money-wise, when quarantine hit that's when things were going up for me. You can get pretty decent pay if some brands pay you through the months," Jacob recalls.

While the good times are certainly rolling for the TikTok elite, such is the nature of social media that its fame can be fleeting. Does this new generation of influencers worry about the audience moving on?

"I'm still tipping away - I have a degree in my back pocket, and plan to move my way up in hospitality," explains Miriam. "I'm just enjoying life right now. I'd love to be a teacher or in the Guards, although you can't have any form of social media for that."

As for Andrea and Lewis, do they worry about the effects of offering up their entire romance for public consumption? "We don't worry about that, to be perfectly honest," affirms Andrea. "We're basically married in our minds already - two years in, we are still in the honeymoon phase."