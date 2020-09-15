| 15.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Teen idols: the truth about being a TikTok star

Fame and fortune beckon for those with millions of followers on the 'lip-synch' app. But it can go hand in hand with harassment and abuse. Tanya Sweeney meets the influencers

Leila Ecker Expand
The GOAT house stars Expand
Lewis Kelly and Andrea Camila Expand
Jacob Donegan Expand
Enjoying life: Miriam Mull Expand

Close

Leila Ecker

Leila Ecker

The GOAT house stars

The GOAT house stars

Lewis Kelly and Andrea Camila

Lewis Kelly and Andrea Camila

Jacob Donegan

Jacob Donegan

Enjoying life: Miriam Mull

Enjoying life: Miriam Mull

/

Leila Ecker

Tanya Sweeney

A generation or two ago, teenagers used to camp for hours on end outside the homes of boybanders and pop princesses.

But we are living in very different times. Nowadays, youngsters are more likely to idolise - and therefore, obsess over - the country's biggest TikTok stars.

TikTok is often referred to as the 'lip synching' app where users share videos of themselves performing songs, but dismiss this as a glorified karaoke experience at your peril.