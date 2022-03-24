Ted Lasso continues awards season success at Artios casting awards

Richmond-based football comedy Ted Lasso has continued its run of award season success with recognition at the Artios casting awards.

The series has already won multiple accolades at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), Critics Choice Awards (CCA) and the Emmys, as has its predominantly British cast.

Jason Sudeikis stars as the eponymous coach Lasso and is joined by Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple and Nick Mohammed.

The series follows the journey of the affable American who is brought in to coach premier league side Richmond AFC.

Casting directors Theo Park and Olissa Rogers picked up the award for comedy Television Pilot and First Season at the Casting Society’s 37th annual Artios Awards.

The ceremony took place virtually on Wednesday.

Oscar-nominated Coda was also recognised for its casting, picking up the award for Studio or Independent Drama film.

West Side Story and Don’t Look Up received awards for best casting in the big budget drama and comedy categories respectively.

The casting team behind Marvel Blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home was also handed The Zeitgeist Award for their work on the web-slinging blockbuster.