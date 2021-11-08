Teams of elves, live mangers and a circus big top – it’s the best places to visit Santa

I know you don’t want it to be that time of year again. It was Halloween only two minutes ago, and you’re still busy eating your child’s leftover trick or treat jellies.

But I’m afraid it’s time to talk Santa Claus.

In 2020, many grottos around the country were forced to take a ‘Santa sabbatical’ due to Covid.

Now most of them are back, and demand to spend quality time with Old Saint Nick is high. In fact, several winter wonderlands have already sold out.

Here are some of the snowiest, cheeriest, and ho-ho-ho-ist grottos around the country:

Carlow Rathwood

Who wants to see Santa doing the flying trapeze? To maintain social distancing and stay safe, the Santa experience in Rathwood Carlow is going in a different direction.

Instead of sitting in his grotto, Santa will be performing a bells-and-whistles show in a Circus Big Top with his old lady, Mrs Claus, and an army of elves.

Families can enjoy a train ride through the forest before the show and may spot a reindeer if they keep their eyes peeled. Limited availability.

Adults, €14.95-€17.95, children, €23.95-€26.95, babies (under 12 months), €12.95-€16.95.

Croke Park Santa

This year, a team of Santa’s elves have relocated from the North Pole to Drumcondra for Croke Park’s Countdown to Christmas.

Families can do a tour of the grounds, and get an ‘Elfie’ next to the pitch before meeting Santa and being handed a GAA-inspired present.

Adults, €10, children aged 2 upward, €17, children aged 13 months-23 months, €9, children under one, free of charge and gift included, but ticket must be booked.

Causey Farm in Meath

If you want a more biblical vibe to your Santa celebrations, at Causey Farm’s ‘living manger’ you can visit the hay-filled stables to look at cows, sheep, lambs and donkeys, before visiting the reindeer who are busy resting before December 24.

You can also help Mrs Claus pack Santa’s bag for Christmas Eve and chat to the elves.

Limited availability.

Children, €28, adults €18, one year olds, €10, under 12 months go free.

Tayto Park

In Ashbourne at Tayto Park, the lodge has been transformed into a grotto. Here, you will be met by Jingles the Elf before embarking on a tour of Candyland.

You will swing by the Wrap-O-Matic room, the reindeer’s stables and have a chinwag with Mrs Claus (she’s great for any elf-related gossip). Then it’s over to the man of the hour, Kris (Kringle, not Kristofferson). Limited availability.

Prices: Under one, €8, 2-4 year olds, €22, 5-12 year olds, €30, adults, €15.

Santa at Bunratty Castle

One-on-one visits are still on the kibosh at Bunratty Castle. Instead, a select number of families are brought into the castle courtyard where Santa descends on drawbridge.

Then you embark on the Trail of Lights around the grounds where there are puppet shows, a train and a vintage carousel. Limited availability.

Tickets: €15 for adults, €15 for children aged 3 -18 and under 2 year olds go free of charge.

Winterval in Waterford

Ireland’s biggest Christmas festival is back with the big guns – or rather the big trees.

This winter, the festival will have the country’s largest Christmas tree on display, standing 50ft tall. The city has been divided up into different festive quarters and has tonnes of attractions, including the vintage funfair, Polish market and the P-estival zone for pet-owners.

There is a VIP Santa experience where you can see him shake his belly like a bowlful of jelly and, for an additional cost, make your own personalised snow globe.

Prices start at €27 for children and adults go free.

Donegal’s Lapland

A famine village may not sound like the cheeriest place to get into the spirit of the season. But each year Doagh village in the north-west is transformed into Donegal’s Lapland.

The village is festooned with lights, snow, and swags. Numbers have been reduced for the post-Covid world.

Rather than meet Santa one-on-one, families are welcomed into a hall where Mr Frost keeps them entertained before Santa sidles down the chimney and hands out gifts. Then you are free to wander around the village and visit the elves’ workshop.

Tickets cost €15.50.

Hillsborough Gardens

This may one of the most picturesque festive experiences.

The grounds have been filled with twinkling lights and illuminations, and you can keep toasty with cups of cinnamon spiced winter warmers and hot chocolates.

Santa will appear on select days throughout the season.

0-2 year olds go free, 3-6 year olds are €15.70, adults, €22.70.

The Ulster Folk Museum in Cultra

A brass band and choir will be belting out classic Christmas songs at The Ulster Folk Museum this winter. Children can post letters, chat to Santa and visit the tea rooms.

Proving that every day is a school day, kids will be shown how decorations were made 100 years ago.

€14 per child, adults, €10.50.

IMMA

The grounds of the Royal Hospital Kilmainham becomes a ‘Polar Playground’ for the first time this winter, with a Festive Express train snaking around the grounds and a cast of elves and snow princesses scurrying about. There will be music in The People’s Pavilion and everyone gets a cup of steaming hot chocolate when they arrive and a toy as they go.

Tickets: Children, €24, infants under 12 months, €6, adults, €15.

Shannon Aviation Museum

Captain Claus ditches the sleigh and takes to the skies at the Shannon Aviation Museum. Here lovely old Sinterklaas will meet children on the flight deck before giving a tour of his BAE146 Whisperjet. Kids can play on peddle planes on the outdoor runway, or if they are over eight, they can sign up for a flight stimulator where they will navigate their way from a top-secret location in the North Pole back to Shannon. There is also an elves workshop where they will be taught morse code and the internal workings of a ham radio. Fun fact; Santa used to use a ham radio while travelling the world, before he switched to Bluetooth.

Tickets start at €17.50 for Solo Santa visit, and €45 for flight simulator.

Elf Town Galway

Set on Galway Racecourse, this Santa experience is two hours from start to finish and features lots of dancing. Families are met at the gates by Chief Elf Glitterpants who teaches you the Elf Town shuffle which you’ll get to showcase at the LED disco dance floor at the end of the trip. There are reindeer, you get to decorate cookies with Mrs Claus, get your picture taken and have your Christmas passport stamped by Elf border control. All kids leave with a gift and for an additional cost, you can get an official invite for Elf Town delivered to your home.

Adults, €19.95, children, €34.95, babies (under 13 months) €9.95.