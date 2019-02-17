Tcheky Karyo returns tonight as brooding detective Julien Baptiste as he attempts to track down a missing sex worker in the first episode of Baptiste.

Tcheky Karyo returns tonight as brooding detective Julien Baptiste as he attempts to track down a missing sex worker in the first episode of Baptiste.

Tcheky Karyo returns as brooding detective in The Missing spin-off Baptiste

The Missing spin-off was penned by the creators of the original series, Harry and Jack Williams, and follows the dogged detective and his wife on a visit to Amsterdam.

There they meet the chief of police (Barbara Sarafian) – an old girlfriend – who seeks out Baptiste’s help in solving a crime.

Julien Baptiste thinks he's not the detective he once was. Is he up to the task of finding a missing sex worker? @tchekykaryo #Baptiste pic.twitter.com/d7QTCgzodA — BBC One (@BBCOne) February 15, 2019

The six-part drama will see Baptiste charged with tracking down missing sex worker Natalie Rose, sending him on a hunt through Amsterdam’s squalid underworld.

Bafta and Emmy-nominated The Missing ran for two series, the first in 2014 and the second in 2016, and pulled in between seven and eight million viewers per episode.

French actor and musician Karyo, 65, starred as Baptiste alongside James Nesbitt and Frances O’Connor in that programme.

Viewers can expect the spin-off to explore beyond the beautiful streets, canals and houses of Amsterdam to the seamy underworld beneath.

Baptiste airs on BBC One on Sunday February 17 at 9pm.

Press Association