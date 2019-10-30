Broadchurch actor Shaun Dooley was stunned as Taylor Swift turned up at a studio to watch him recording one of her songs for a charity album.

Broadchurch actor Shaun Dooley was stunned as Taylor Swift turned up at a studio to watch him recording one of her songs for a charity album.

Taylor Swift causes a stir as stars record Children In Need album

Dooley and fellow celebrities including Helena Bonham Carter, David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker, Luke Evans, Olivia Colman, Suranne Jones, Adrian Lester and Himesh Patel were filmed while making an album of cover songs for BBC Children In Need.

In the documentary which aired on Wednesday Dooley was shown getting the surprise of his life when US superstar Swift dropped in to Abbey Road Studios as he was singing his version of her song Never Grow Up.

Dooley was recording when Swift interrupted over the studio intercom, saying: “Can you do it a little bit more American? Like a little bit more of an American accent? It’s a bit Yorkshire.”

Shocked, the actor muttered “Oh my God” and clapped his hands over his eyes.

Swift, who said she was invited along by Oscar-winning actress Colman, told Dooley: “I can’t sing this song live because I wrote this song about moving out and realising I wasn’t going to be a kid any more.”

“The fact that I heard you were dedicating this to your family, my heart doubled in size,” she added.

The singer also revealed she was a “big Broadchurch fan”.

Dooley said afterwards: “If I’d have known she was there I would have chickened out and I would have just gone, ‘I can’t do it, I can’t do it’.”

That moment when @BBCDoctorWho's Jodie Whittaker was surprised by her @Coldplay heroes - Jonny Buckland and Will Champion. 🙌 #GotItCovered pic.twitter.com/jNX9i2HJdv — BBC One (@BBCOne) October 30, 2019

There was also a surprise for Whittaker, who was visited by members of Coldplay as she recorded a cover version of their song Yellow.

The chart-topping British band’s guitarist Jonny Buckland and drummer Will Champion played on Whittaker’s version of their emotive love song.

The Doctor Who actress was singing in memory of her nephew, who died at the age of three in 2014.

The album, in aid of BBC Children In Need, will be released later in the year.

PA Media