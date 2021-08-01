| 15.2°C Dublin

Tana Ramsay slips into wedding dress 25 years on

The former teacher tied the knot with celebrity chef Gordon in 1996.

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Tana Ramsay has slipped back into her wedding dress 25 years after the big day.

The 46-year-old wife of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, 54, shared a video of herself performing a twirl in the living room of their home with her 266,000 Instagram followers.

She wrote: “Clearing out our home and unearthed my wedding dress – 25 years and 5 pregnancies later and happy to say it still fits,” before adding the hashtag #mamasstillgotit and tagging her husband.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden and American author and chef Daphne Oz joined Ramsay’s followers in sending her congratulatory messages.

Oz commented: “OMGGGGG this is very inspiring. gorg mama!”

Former teacher Tana married Gordon in 1996 and the pair share five children, with the youngest, Oscar, born in April 2019.

