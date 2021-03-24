Tan France lands new behind-the-scenes role

Queer Eye’s Tan France has signed up for a new behind-the-scenes role.

The stylist and fashion designer will help to shape this year’s Edinburgh TV Festival, an annual event for those working in the industry.

The star, who becomes international editor for the festival’s advisory board, said: “I am passionate about making content that touches people around the world, and content that is truly representative of the audience watching.

“The Edinburgh TV Festival is a brilliant platform to shine a light on the amazing people in our business and their work – and to ask meaningful questions, to move the dial on what is offered to the audience.”

France found fame on the Netflix reboot of makeover show Queer Eye after previously running his own fashion company.

Fatima Salaria, executive chairwoman of the festival, said: “Tan will bring a new dimension to the festival as we aim to be more disruptive and challenging.”

The advisory board helps formulate themes and sessions for the event.

