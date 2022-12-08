Sympathetic Harry and Meghan make for compulsive viewing in €100m Netflix series

There is more than a hint of irony to the opening of the eagerly awaited documentary series on Netflix, Harry & Meghan.

It starts with Britain’s Prince Harry filming himself from the Windsor Suite of London Heathrow, namely the VIP area for us mere mortals.

While he wastes little time criticising the traditions and trappings of the British royal family, he continues to avail of the benefits that come from being born into that very life of privilege and wealth.

However, with that said, the celebrity duo are bursting with charm. They are charismatic and make for riveting viewing.

The series opener features a wealth of amazing archive footage from the earlier days of his time growing up in the royal family and, of course, with his late mother Princess Diana.

Beautifully shot with just the right level of build-up, the opening episode is must-see TV.

Harry & Meghan is a six-part series. The first three episodes dropped today.

When it comes to earning their reported €100 million fee for the Netflix series, Harry and Meghan do not disappoint.

The revelations come thick and fast in the early minutes, which takes us back to March 2020 when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex first fled Britain in the wake of ‘Megxit’.

Harry, or ‘H’, as he is called by his other half, speaks about the “hate being stirred up in the last three years against my wife and son".

“This is about duty and service and I feel being part of this family, it is my duty to uncover this exploitation and bribery that happens within our media,” he said. “This isn’t just about our story, this has always been so much bigger than us.”

He then alludes to a conspiracy within the British media.

Prince Harry's late mother, Prince Diana, spent her short adult life being followed by the British press. Photo: PA Wire

Prince Harry's late mother, Prince Diana, spent her short adult life being followed by the British press. Photo: PA Wire

“No-one knows the full truth. We know the full truth and the media knows the full truth because they’ve been in on it. And I think anyone else in my situation would have done exactly the same thing,” he said.

Meghan, who has Archie (3) and Lilibet (1) with Harry, then speaks about how “in not standing for something, they are destroying us”.

Episode one explores Harry’s relationship with his mother before her death when he was just 11.

Harry recalls how Diana used to make decisions with her heart, not her head. He insists he does the same, saying: “I am my mother’s son.”

You can’t help but feel sympathy when he reveals that he has few early memories of his mother as he thinks he “blocked a lot of them out”.

Harry speaks about growing up in the full glare of the world’s media and how most of his memories are of being “swarmed by paparazzi”.

This rings true in one scene when Princess Diana is shown leaping to her children’s defence on the ski slopes. She politely asks the paparazzi to leave them alone to enjoy some private time.

“My mum was harassed throughout her life with my dad but after they separated, the harassment went to new levels,” he said.

He speaks about “the pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution”.

He was worried when he met ‘M’ – as he calls Meghan – that she would be driven away by the media attention.

“So much of what Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mum. She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy. She has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her,” he said.

“I accept that there will be people around the world who fundamentally disagree with what I’ve done and how I’ve done it. But I knew I had to do everything I could to protect my family, especially after what happened to my mum. I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

Britain's Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton (left), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September. Photo: Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Britain's Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton (left), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September. Photo: Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

The series then looks back to August 31, 1997, when Princess Diana was literally hounded to her death by paparazzi, dying after her car crashed in a tunnel in Paris.

You would need a heart of stone not to feel sympathy for the two princes, left motherless at such a young age and in such traumatic circumstances.

The impact that must have had on a child of Harry's age cannot be understated.

Viewers then see the Eton student rebelling against it all during his teens. Headlines are shown, one of which reads “Hellraiser Harry”.

He said he was a young boy trying to deal with it all “without much help or guidance, which didn’t seem fair".

He appears to carry a lot of that trauma with him today (and who could blame him?) as he draws comparisons with how his late mother was treated by the media to the torrent of negative publicity that Meghan received.

Episode one also takes viewers on a gripping look-back to how Harry and Meghan first met in July 2016 through a mutual friend.

They were instantly smitten and promptly flew off to Botswana in secret to get to know each a bit better.

On October 29, 2016, they heard that the story of their romance was going to break, prompting unsavoury headlines worldwide about the former Suits actress.

There were references to her being “Straight outta Compton”, as well as peculiar references to her being mixed-race. One headline suggested she was an "anomaly” when it came to a possible wife for the prince.

“To see another woman in my life go through this feeding frenzy, that’s hard. it is basically the hunter versus the prey,” said Harry.

As opening episodes go, not even The Crown could top it in terms of drama and scintillating details about the inner workings of a fascinating family.