Suzanne Jackson: I almost quit DWTS before hypnotist session

Influencer Suzanne Jackson turned to the help of a professional hypnotherapist to help her overcome her ‘Dancing with the Stars’ nerves.

The beauty entrepreneur (38) admitted she came close to quitting the RTÉ competition after a slip-up the previous week left her with her lowest score of 15 points and not mentally in a good place.

Last weekend saw her resuming her place as a strong contender, scoring 25 points for an impressive Paso Doble with pro partner Michael Danilczuk. But she was in a very different mind-set the previous week.

“I rang Michael on Monday and I was like, ‘I can’t do it’ and he was like ‘Suzanne, you’re coming to the studio, we don’t need to rehearse but you’re not quitting.’ But I just felt defeated in every way, shape and form but you know what?

“It's also very humbling and I suppose everyone loves a comeback don’t they? And I’m happy that we had the opportunity to do that this week. I didn’t let go until 15 seconds in but I did it and was delighted at the end.”

A friend suggested she attend a session with a hypnotist to help her overcome her setback on week four of the competition – and it worked wonders for her.

She had a three-hour session with the Drogheda-based professional on the Friday before the live TV show and credits him for helping her overcome her anxiety issues.

“I was just fuelled with nerves and anxiety, I can’t describe it. I could feel the burning in my chest and obviously the body and brain is processing too much Cortisone. I just didn’t want that to happen again, I’ve never felt this way before. So I said, ‘Feck it what have I got to lose?’ And he was brilliant, amazing.

“For me, it helped, definitely. I don’t think I could have stepped out there if I hadn’t gone to him because he totally calmed my mind and trained me how to think. Sometimes you need a little bit of a helping hand and he was brilliant.”

The hypnotist told her she was having a “block” because of her slip-up the previous week.

“He said my block was because I'm such a control freak. Being a perfectionist and owning my own businesses, you need control and my control was taken completely from me here in every way so he kind of worked a little bit on that,” she said.

“And I was like , ‘Yeah I am a control freak, I do need to slow it down’ so it’s quite freeing when they pinpoint it. Everyone's a work in progress.”

The ‘Style Counsellors’ presenter gave a “big sigh of relief” after pulling off her flawless routine last weekend as she looks ahead to the next stage of the competition.

“I was probably most nervous about last weekend because I know everyone was watching to see the comeback because it’s inspiring for people out there to see someone fall and come back.

"I knew I could do it. But for the first 15 seconds, Brian Redmond was right, I was a little bit shaky,” she said.

She said it was human nature to “fall down and make mistakes.”

“I was just delighted to have the courage to be able to come back and do it even though I did want to quit once or twice, I won’t lie,” she said.

This week will see her competing against the eight remaining celebrities as they continue battling it out for the coveted glitterball trophy.