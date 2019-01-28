Susanna Reid ‘very happy’ with boyfriend Steve Parish

Susanna Reid says she is “very happy” in her relationship with football chairman Steve Parish.

The Good Morning Britain host, 48, was spotted with the Crystal Palace chairman in November after saying she was “back in the game”.

She has now told the Daily Mail: “I’m happy. Very happy. I’m having fun.”

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish and TV presenter Susanna Reid (Adam Davy/PA)

But Reid, who was previously in a 16-year relationship with partner Dominic Cotton, said: “I don’t want to be married… I think the focus should be on the relationship.”

The mother-of-three, who has not touched alcohol since August, also revealed she has cut down on her exercise routine, saying it made her eat too much toast.

“It helps me justify eating loads more toast, so I just took the activity out!” she said. “I do barely any exercise — the gym once every six weeks, maybe.”

She also joked about the on-air relationship in her life, with Good Morning Britain co-host Piers Morgan.

“It’s each to their own, whatever you can grab,” she told the newspaper of their screen partnership. “Piers takes most of it so I have to make my point succinctly and powerfully.”

