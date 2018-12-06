Susanna Reid won’t be tying the knot anytime soon – just the thought of it brings her out in “hives”.

Susanna Reid: The thought of marriage brings me out in hives

The Good Morning Britain presenter has been dating Crystal Palace football club chairman Steve Parish and recently said she was “back in the game”.

But the 47-year-old told TV co-host Ben Shephard that she will not be getting married.

Talking about the Four Weddings And A Funeral sequel set for Red Nose Day, she said: “Might get myself in there as a wedding guest.”

When Shephard asked: “Why not as a bride?”, Reid replied: “No, I don’t believe in weddings…

“That makes me come out in hives, the idea of getting married.”

The mother-of-three split from partner Dominic Cotton in 2014 following a 16-year relationship.

She recently told You magazine: “I’m back in the game. I’m definitely open to dating again. This is the right time.”

