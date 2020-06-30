Susanna Reid shocks Piers Morgan with ironing confession

| 11.7°C Dublin
Susanna Reid raised the eyebrows of her Good Morning Britain co-presenter Piers Morgan when she confessed she does not own an iron or ironing board.
Reid made the confession on air, telling Morgan: “Anyone who doesn’t do the ironing is forgiven. I don’t even own an iron. I don’t have an iron, I don’t have an ironing board.”
Morgan asked incredulously: “Really? Who irons your clothes?”
It's not often you see @piersmorgan lost for words!— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 30, 2020
But the news @susannareid100 doesn't own an iron has left him reeling.
Let us know whether you think an iron and ironing board are unnecessary possessions👇 pic.twitter.com/GpUIYnqsZC
His co-host said no-one in her house irons clothes, adding: “You just wash them, hang them out … literally don’t have an iron”.
Last week, Reid, 49, revealed in her Daily Mail column that was she was taking a “step back” from social media.
BREAKING NEWS: @susannareid100 doesnât own an iron.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 30, 2020
But on Tuesday morning she said she had “dipped back into Twitter for the purpose of Irongate”.
When Morgan quizzed her about sons ironing, she replied: “Why obsess about creases? There are far more important things in life than having ironed clothes, frankly.”
Sky’s political correspondent Kate McCann was among the people replying to a tweet from Morgan about “Irongate”.
Me either! If things get really bad I just use the hairdryer at work while I'm wearing whatever it is!— Kate McCann (@KateEMcCann) June 30, 2020
She wrote: “Me either! If things get really bad I just use the hairdryer at work while I’m wearing whatever it is!”
A host of viewers echoed Reid’s viewpoint, tweeting Morgan to say they also do not own an iron.
