Susanna Reid makes solo appearance in ITV promo following Piers Morgan exit

Susanna Reid appears alone in a promotional video for Good Morning Britain following the departure of her former co-host Piers Morgan.

The TV presenter has been joined by a number of guest hosts, including Richard Madeley, Martin Lewis and Alastair Campbell, since Morgan’s exit in March but a permanent replacement has not yet been announced.

Morgan, who was recently nominated for the best TV presenter prize at the National Television Awards, parted ways with the programme following incendiary comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

Expand Close Piers Morgan (Jonathan Brady/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Piers Morgan (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Reid stands alone in front of screens as a camera moves around her in a new promotional video for ITV Daytime.

The 60-second clip, which will air for the first time on Saturday night to mark the start of a new season, also includes appearances from her GMB co-stars Ben Shephard, Kate Garraway, Charlotte Hawkins, Ranvir Singh, Dr Hilary Jones and Laura Tobin.

Expand Close Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard (ITV) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard (ITV)

The video, which features stars of the channel both in a studio and on panel screens, also includes Lorraine Kelly and her Lorraine co-stars Ria Hebden, Candice Braithwaite, Ross King, Mark Heyes, Dr Hilary Jones and Dr Amir Khan.

Expand Close Lorraine Kelly (ITV) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lorraine Kelly (ITV)

This Morning stars Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield also appear in the video, alongside Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford, Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary and Rochelle Humes.

Expand Close This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (ITV) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (ITV)

Langsford makes a second appearance alongside her Loose Women colleagues Charlene White, Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams.

Expand Close Loose Women stars Kaye Adams, Ruth Langsford, Charlene White and Nadia Sawahla (ITV) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Loose Women stars Kaye Adams, Ruth Langsford, Charlene White and Nadia Sawahla (ITV)

Good Morning Britain in on ITV at 6am, Lorraine airs from 9am and This Morning starts at 10am. Loose Women begins at 12.30pm.