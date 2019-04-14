Susanna Reid gave up alcohol after doctor’s warning

Susanna Reid has said her decision to give up alcohol came after a doctor warned her drinking could leave her skin scarred.

The Good Morning Britain presenter went teetotal last August after suffering skin “flare-ups” and “blemishes”, telling viewers she felt more energetic and better prepared for her early starts.

She told the Sunday Times she did not give up drinking because it had become a “problem” but “because a doctor told me to”.

Susanna Reid and her GMB co-presenter Piers Morgan (Ian West/PA)

She said: “I was concerned because my skin was flushed, I kept getting flare-ups and blemishes, and they were leaving red scars.

“I’d tried all manner of creams and washes, but I knew deep down that what was happening to my skin was probably a manifestation of what I was putting into my body.

“Separately I went to see a consultant to get a troublesome mole removed. I mentioned my other skin concerns.

“He told me that dilated blood vessels are not helped by alcohol and that cutting back would help.”

Reid also revealed she had been “unfaithful to sobriety” eight times, including a margarita in Los Angeles after presenting Good Morning Britain’s Oscars coverage earlier this year.

