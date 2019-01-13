Viewers said Sunday nights were “complete” again as Call The Midwife returned.

Sundays ‘complete’ now Call The Midwife is back, say viewers

The eighth series of the much-loved programme about midwives in the East End in the 1960s started on BBC One on Sunday night.

Although a festive special aired at Christmas, the last full run of the popular BBC show ended in March 2018.

So viewers were thrilled to catch up on the action at Nonnatus House.

“And Sunday nights are as they should be again I’m all warm inside,” said one happy fan on Twitter.

“#CallTheMidwife in my happy place I love this show my Sunday nights sorted again for a few weeks,” said another.

One posted: “#CallTheMidwife Yay my Sunday nights are again complete. Sniffles and tears on a weekly basis!!”

“Honestly couldn’t be happier that #callthemidwife is back on my tele. Perfect Sunday nights,” tweeted another fan.

The programme is known for being an emotional watch.

And Sunday night’s instalment was no different, with many viewers saying they shed some tears.

One posted: “What an amazing start to the series. Cried from start to finish.”

Another said: “#CallTheMidwife is the most beautiful programme, I laughed, I cried and I loved it. Well done all, we love it.”

Call The Midwife continues on BBC One.

Press Association