Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer cooks lamb from lockdown during Easter special

Host Simon Rimmer celebrated Easter Sunday by cooking a roast lamb live from his own kitchen, as Sunday Brunch continues to broadcast from its presenters’ homes.

He and Tim Lovejoy appeared on the Channel 4 show via webcam for a third week in a row, as they shared recipes and interviewed guests.

Comedian Joe Lycett, broadcaster Steph McGovern and stand-up Nish Kumar appeared via video link, while there was a pre-recorded performance by Fleur East.

Rimmer marked the national holiday by sharing a recipe for a lamb and lentil salad with pomegranate seeds, mint and parsley.

Last week’s show saw him make a curried spam burger using store cupboard ingredients.

Introducing the episode, Lovejoy said: “It’s been another extraordinary week. Hasn’t it? And this disease continues to affect every aspect of life as we know it.

“But we are here to do what we normally do on a Sunday and hopefully take your mind off things for just a few hours.

“Exciting Sunday Brunch news, Simon. For the last few weeks we have been making this show remotely on our own.

“But this week we have got some snazzy tech sent to us so we can bring you some more of the great guests and regular items you are used to.”

Our first guest today is @joelycett! Or should we say Hugo Boss? 🤔 #SundayBrunch pic.twitter.com/OYC20mbpqd — Sunday Brunch (@SundayBrunchC4) April 12, 2020

Rimmer praised the team working behind the scenes to ensure the show went out live, which included a director in Brighton, a script supervisor in Surrey and a producer in London.

Lovejoy quipped: “You are going to have to bear with us slightly because there is a slight delay and that is due to Simon broadcasting from the north.”

Sunday Brunch has aired with a similar format over the last two weeks, while the March 22 show was pulled from the TV schedule due to concerns about coronavirus.

PA Media