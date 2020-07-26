| 11.9°C Dublin

A year ago, a young Dublin woman was dubbed 'the Vogue grifter' after being convicted of defrauding fashion icon Grace Coddington out of thousands of dollars. Donal Lynch looks back at the strange tale of Yvonne Bannigan and America's summer of glamorous cons

Donal Lynch Twitter

Yvonne Bannigan folds her arms over her designer blouse and wistfully looks off to one side, like a Renaissance martyr. Flashbulbs track her every step into Manhattan's criminal court. When she pleads guilty to one count of grand larceny, and is sentenced to three years' probation in addition to the community service she has already served, the case makes headlines around the world.

One publication calls her the 'Irish Vogue grifter'. Another says she looked like she was auditioning for a reboot of Gossip Girl. She is described as a cautionary tale. And yet she is also, with each outfit change and careful pout, one of the stars of the season, a cover girl - for all the wrong reasons.  

It was already being called The Summer of Scam in New York. In the months before Bannigan's case came up, Anna Delvey, the so-called 'fake heiress', had turned the corridors of the Manhattan criminal court into a sort of catwalk, as she stylishly defended herself in a case that was part Sex and the City, part Catch Me If You Can. And another mystery woman, dubbed 'Hollywood's con queen', had resurfaced and was impersonating Wendi Murdoch to swindle people out of hundreds of thousands of dollars; the FBI were investigating.