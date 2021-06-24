Suits worn by Sir Sean Connery on screen fetch almost £7,000 in auction

Two suits worn by the late Sir Sean Connery have gone under the hammer (Danny Lawson/PA)

Two suits said to have been worn on screen by Sir Sean Connery have sold for almost £7,000 in an online auction.

The outfits are thought to have been worn by the late James Bond star in films he appeared in during the 1980s.

A grey suit, believed to have featured in The Untouchables, went for £1,625 at Lyon and Turnbull’s rare books, manuscripts, maps and photographs sale on Wednesday.

A cream suit Sir Sean is thought to have worn in either Five Days One Summer or Never Say Never Again sold for £5,250.

Meanwhile a document featuring Mahatma Gandhi’s fingerprints – thought to be perhaps the only existing example of them – sold at the same sale for £107,500, far above the estimate of £5,000 to £10,000.

The sheet of paper attached to cardboard serves as a record of the political leader’s activism and role in the peace movement in the early 20th century.

A collection of material relating to the remote archipelago of St Kilda, 40 miles west of the Outer Hebrides, sold for £8,500.

It included a postcard inscribed “last post from St Kilda” sent just before the islands were evacuated in August 1930.

Cathy Marsden, rare manuscripts and books specialist at Lyon and Turnbull, said: “One of the great things about my job is the sheer variety of pieces you come across and the wealth of stories behind them.

“We had a really interesting range of items in the auction but anything to do with Sir Sean Connery always captures the public imagination.”

A rare first edition copy, second impression hardback of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone by JK Rowling sold for £5,000.