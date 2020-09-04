'Suddenly I’m the number one trending topic in the country' - DJ Marty Guilfoyle leaves TikTok 'content house' after backlash

A radio DJ has left a “content house” in South Dublin after receiving social media backlash.

Martin ‘Marty’ Guilfoyle moved into a mansion in south Dublin, named ‘The GOAT [greatest of all time] House’ with nine other Irish TikTok users who have large followings earlier this week.

The house is one of the first Irish versions of a "content house" where social media influencers move in together in a bid to combine their followings and boost their careers, which are popular in the US.

However, after receiving criticism on social media that he was living with people younger than him, the Spin 1038 presenter issued a statement this evening saying that he has left the house.

"The project sounded like a bit of fun, but if it went well it could have a huge impact in my work. There’s still lots of room for innovation around TikTok, so even if it came to nothing at least I’d get to meet some like-minded people in that space," he said.

"When I signed on I had no idea who was going to be in the house with me, and I took a leap of faith. Fast forward three days and suddenly I’m the number one trending topic in the country, which absolutely wild to me – it’s a content collaboration project, and it’s not like there’s nothing else going on in the world.

"Maybe you think it’s stupid. Fine. Maybe you think I’m stupid. Fine. I can take a slagging as well as the next guy. But what’s really upset me are suggestions that signing on for a work project with a group of adults was somehow weird or even predatory," he added.

Please read

I promise it's nothing to do with being a vegetarian. pic.twitter.com/7bTSD6ZOdD — Martin Guilfoyle (@MartyGuilfoyle) September 4, 2020

He said that he can "take a slagging" but is concern that "it might start to affect other people involved".

“Like I said, I can take a slagging, but not everyone can, and especially not to this extent. At this stage, my concern is that it might start to affect other people involved, so I have left the house and no longer have any connection to the project.

“I wish everyone there the best of luck, I hope they have an amazing time, and I can’t wait to see what comes out of the collaboration," he added.

Among the GOAT House's residents are its co-founders Thomas Arnold and Jake Brown.

Aged mostly in their teens and 20s, the TikTok creators have huge followings on the social media app. the group includes Nia Gallagher, who has 240k followers, Lauren Whelan with 320k followers and Marty himself, with 60k Instagram followers.

"The idea is to combine our followings across all platforms and share our audiences so that we all grow," he told SPIN 103.8 shortly after entering the house this week.

"Four of the crew are only 19, so I guess it's a good way for me, when it comes to music and social, to learn what exactly Generation Z are interested in.

"It can come off online as a TikTok house, and it is to an extent, but it's definitely more of a content house because we do have other goals than TikTok."

