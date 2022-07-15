‘Such an unexpected gut punch’ – Maia Dunphy ‘blindsided’ by notification after mum’s death

Maia Dunphy has shared the “unexpected gut punch” she experienced after reading a text notification and realising her recently deceased mother’s phone number had been reassigned.

The broadcaster’s mum, Helen (76), from Dalkey, died on February 27 in St Vincent’s private hospital, having been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year. She left husband Tom, Dunphy and her two siblings and a grandson, also named Tom.

Dunphy wrote on Twitter and Instagram this morning: “Such an unexpected gut punch… My mum’s phone number must have been reassigned.

“It’s so strange the things that completely blindside you out of nowhere.”

Maia shared a photo of a notification stating ‘Mum left,’ to which her followers responded with messages of sympathy and support.

Maia, 45, has spoken about how she is struggling to come to terms with her mother’s loss.

"I keep going to ring her because I would ring her every single day,” she told the Irish Independent back in April.

“I haven’t processed it, to be honest. It’s only been six weeks and I can’t quite get my head around it.”

“It’s the worst thing in the world. We were very close and she was a great support to me.

The mother-of -one said six-year-old Tom adored his grandmother and misses her.

“She was like a second mum to Tom – she’d take him any time I was working, so it’s very tough just on a practical level.

“He’s her only grandchild and she was so delighted to become a granny,” she continued.

“I just feel we should have had a lot more time together. But you have to just find comfort and go, ‘at least she got to be a granny for six years’.

Dunphy said the family are “just trying to find the positives” in the wake of their loss.

“My mum and dad were such a happy couple. My dad keeps saying, ‘I was so lucky to have someone and such a good partnership for 50 years’,” she said.

“I was so close to my mum. The fact is, there was nothing left unsaid between me and her.

“The loss is huge, but I don’t sit here wondering how things could have been different.”

