Succession star blasts ‘marketing tsunami’ for Barbie movie

Ryan Gosling, from left, Margot Robbie, and America Ferrera arrive at the US premiere of "Barbie" 9, 2023, at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP )

A star of the TV series Succession has said the viral pink marketing drive promoting the upcoming Barbie film has made her feel “bullied into being excited” about it.

J. Smith-Cameron, who won an Emmy for her performance as Succession’s Gerri Kellman, has expressed her displeasure at the “tsunami” of marketing surrounding the film.

The blockbuster, due to be released later this month, features Margot Robbie as the pink-loving titular character and Ryan Gosling as boyfriend Ken.

Its producers have launched a multi-million dollar blitz of pink-themed advertising from video games to travel, fashion, food and interior design in the run-up to its release on July 21.

Fans are able to stay in a real-life version of Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse through Airbnb next week.

Ken is listed as the mansion’s host and invites guests on the booking site to challenge each other in a “beach off” with “plenty of sunbathing and chillaxing by the infinity pool”.

The campaign has also included promotions for an Architectural Digest tour of the plastic fantastic set and a host of branded merchandise including: suitcases, Xbox controllers, electric toothbrushes and makeup.

The film’s sets used so much pink paint that it wiped out a company’s entire global supply, Greta Gerwig, its director, said last month, and the relentless promotional campaign appears to have been too much for one actor.

J. Smith-Cameron tweeted on Friday: “Is anyone else feeling bullied into being excited about the Barbie movie.”

She later clarified that while she expects to enjoy the film, “the marketing is like a tsunami” and that she felt “suffocated by the surplus pink”.

She later added:

Gerwig, in an interview with The Observer, said she aimed to create something “anarchic and wild and completely bananas” while writing the film’s script.

She said: “It felt like, ‘well, if we ever do get to go back to cinemas again, let’s do something totally unhinged’.”

She said she feels the anarchy of her Barbie comes from “the deep isolation of the pandemic” when society experienced “that feeling of being in our own little boxes, alone”.

The main trailer for the film sees Barbie living a perfect life until things start to go wrong, including losing the ability to glide down from her roof and finding her signature arched feet have fallen flat.

Barbie and Ken then enter the “real world” where they get arrested and are hunted down by Will Ferrell, who plays the fictional chief executive of doll manufacturer Mattel.

Asked to describe the film, in which there are several incarnations of various Barbie and Ken models played by other actors, Gerwig said: “There were so many ways to go into it.

“The idea of Barbieland. The idea of Barbie herself being constrained in multitudes.

“The idea that self is dispersed among many people, that all of these women are Barbie and Barbie is all of these women. That’s pretty trippy to begin with.

“And the sense that she is continuous with her environment. That there really is no internal life, at all because there is just no need to have an internal life.”