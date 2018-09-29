Strictly’s Susannah Constantine: Throwaway comments from judges are pointless

Strictly Come Dancing star Susannah Constantine has said she would prefer it if the judges gave her more constructive advice and fewer “throwaway comments”.

During the first live show of the series last weekend, the fashion journalist and TV presenter was given just one point by judge Craig Revel Horwood.

He said Constantine, who wore a huge orange dress and pineapple headpiece alongside her professional partner Anton Du Beke, looked like she was “staggering about lost and drunk at a party”.

Responding to the comments, she said: “I thought they were pretty fair and, you know, I would like a bit more.

“If someone is going to give a throwaway comment it would be quite nice to get some constructive advice afterwards.

“Otherwise it’s a bit pointless, isn’t it? Oh well, if I look like (I’m at) a drunken party, how can I improve, what can I do to not look like that?”

Constantine, 56, added that she was “genuinely pleased” by the 12 points she received overall for her first time on the dance floor.

She said her training for her second stint on the dance floor has been “tiring, exhilarating, an emotional rollercoaster, but fantastic”.

“I’m definitely getting fitter,” she added.

“The next day I feel stronger, and not tired at all. I feel I am able to remember steps a little bit more this time.

“It’s very difficult because you go from Latin to ballroom. It’s like being an embryonic dancer all over again. It’s like starting from scratch all over again.”

Saturday night saw Constantine and Du Beke perform a foxtrot to Frank Sinatra’s They Can’t Take That Away From Me for their second routine of the series.

Susannah Constantine and Anton Du Beke (Guy Levy/BBC)

The fashion expert also revealed she had given Strictly’s dressmakers instructions on what clothes she refuses to dance in.

She said: “I have two rules: one is not to have a high neck because it’s unflattering to my big boobs.

“The other is to keep my arms covered, because they are showing their age.

“But other than that I am open to everything.”

The first celebrity will leave the competition in the first results show of the series, on Sunday at 7.15pm on BBC One.

Press Association