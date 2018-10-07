Entertainment

Sunday 7 October 2018

Strictly’s Seann and Katya apologise for ‘one-off mistake’ after kissing snap

The pair were pictured kissing after a night out.

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones (BBC/Guy Levy)
Seann Walsh and Katya Jones (BBC/Guy Levy)

By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent

Comedian Seann Walsh has apologised after he was photographed kissing his married Strictly Come Dancing professional partner Katya Jones, saying it was a “one-off drunken mistake”.

Photographs in The Sun showed the pair locking lips and dancing in the street on a night out, with an onlooker claiming they were “snogging like a pair of teenagers”.

Both have now addressed the images in separate messages on Twitter, saying they made a mistake.

Walsh, who is dating actress Rebecca Humphries, posted: “In light of the story in today’s newspaper I would like to offer my sincere apologies for my actions.

“This is no excuse but it was a one-off drunken mistake which I am truly sorry for.”

Jones, 29, who has been married to fellow Strictly dancer Neil Jones since 2013, said it was not a reflection of her marriage.

“I’m so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions,” she tweeted.

“I wasn’t thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks.

“I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship.”

Walsh, 32, and Jones are set to continue to dance together on the BBC show, where so far their routines have included a jive and a paso doble to the Matrix theme tune.

Press Association

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top