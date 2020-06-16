Strictly’s Neil Jones reveals he slept on the streets as a teenager

| 14.5°C Dublin
Strictly Come Dancing’s Neil Jones has revealed that he had to sleep on the streets for a “short period” as a teenager.
The professional dancer shared the information in a social media post urging his fans to back a charity campaign against homelessness.
He wrote on Instagram: “Not many people know but as a teen I found myself at one point sleeping on the streets for a short period but because of a charity like Depaul I was able to find a place to stay.”
As you know during lockdown I’ve been lucky to be able to move into my very own flat🙏🏻 unfortunately due to COVID-19 many charities have been hit hard and one which was hit hard... @depaul_uk youth homelessness charity who support Vulnerable people who move from place to place, staying on sofas/floors often in unsafe situations facing physical, mental and even sexual abuse and exploitation. . Not many people know but as a teen I found myself at one point sleeping on the streets for a short period but because of a charity like DePaul I was able to find a place to stay. DePaul provide emergency and longer-term accommodation and ongoing support with mental and physical health, employment and more. The pandemic has put many of @depaul_uk _uk service is under strain so to support them I’m taking part in their #sleepbedless campaign Here is how you can help. 1. Sleep somewhere other than your bed (floor, garden, balcony) for one night. 2. Donate £5 to @dupaul_uk 3. Nominate 3 friends to do the same p.s tag: @mrs_katjones @michael_jowita @otimabuse Thank you for your support 🧡
Jones added that during the lockdown, he has been “lucky to be able to move into my very own flat”.
He urged people to take part in Depaul’s campaign by sleeping somewhere other than their bed – such as on the floor, in the garden or on a balcony.
He also urged them to donate £5 to the charity and nominate three friends to do the same.
Coronavirus has put many of the charity’s services under strain, he added.
Jones has previously appeared on Strictly partnered with ex-footballer Alex Scott.
PA Media