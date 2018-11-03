Strictly’s Kate Silverton promises to perform through pain after injuring rib

Strictly star Kate Silverton promised to dance through the pain after injuring her rib.

Strictly star Kate Silverton promised to dance through the pain after injuring her rib.

The BBC newsreader tweeted a video of her lying on the floor laughing as she inhaled pain medication Entonox after she “stripped” the muscle on her rib.

In spite of the injury, Silverton confirmed she would perform on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday, where she is set to attempt the Argentine Tango with her professional dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec.

If you fancy a Friday treat .... pic.twitter.com/BmRIktQsoJ — Kate Silverton (@katesilverton) November 2, 2018

In two videos shared on Twitter, the 48-year-old filmed herself inhaling the medication and said: “The last time I did this was in childbirth which was really good, actually I’ve forgotten how good it was.

“I’ve somehow stripped the muscle in my rib on my best dance, on my best dance.”

She then pointed the camera at the medic treating her injury, who joked she was “sucking the life out of” the pain relief.

He added: “It’s Nitrogen and Oxygen which is used to relax the muscles, which is why Kate is on the floor at the moment and she’s constantly sucking on it like it’s a cigar.”

Silverton then said: “I will be dancing tomorrow, if it’s the last thing I do.”

The journalist revealed she was having fake tan applied at the same time as undergoing treatment.

She said: “Welcome to the world of Strictly, this is me about to have Eloise do my fake tan because I am going to be dancing tomorrow!

“This is how we roll in showbusiness, I am going to be dancing!”

As Skorjanec entered the room, his partner told him: “Hello baby, I’m just saying that the show is going on, because I’m having a fake tan for tomorrow because I am going to be dancing.”

Press Association