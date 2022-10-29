Strictly’s Ellie Taylor describes topping scoreboard as ‘one of the best moments’

Comedian Ellie Taylor has described being joint top of the Strictly Come Dancing scoreboard as “one of the best moments of my life” after her Hocus Pocus inspired routine.

The Ted Lasso actress, 38, and her professional partner Johannes Radebe closed Halloween week on the BBC’s flagship show scoring 35 for their couple’s choice dance to I Put A Spell On You by Bette Midler.

The routine, which involved a smoking cauldron, received a standing ovation and rapturous applause from the audience – and put them top of the scoreboard alongside Kiss FM DJ Tyler West and partner Dianne Buswell for their Beetlejuice inspired cha cha cha.

After her performance, Taylor said: “To close Halloween, to get those comments, to dance with Jojo as my sister wearing a corset – once of the best moments of my life.

“No annoying heels, didn’t have to worry about bent knees, could just be us and be silly. I have loved this week, so much.”

Judges Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton dubbed “Phathon” Du Beke – in reference to his Halloween costume – agreed it was the comedian’s best dance of the series to date.

Meanwhile West, who danced to Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) by Klaus Hallen Tanz Orchester, received the only 10 of the show from Du Beke.

He said: “The cha cha cha is a revolting dance to do well. Let me tell you, I thought that was brilliant.

“That’s one of the best cha cha chas I’ve seen on Strictly Come Dancing.”