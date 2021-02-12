Strictly’s Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara reschedule tour dates

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara have postponed dates for their upcoming tour Remembering The Oscars.

The married couple will no longer begin the tour next month as planned and have instead delayed its start to spring 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates and 10 VIP slots will be made available to NHS staff at every venue visited by the tour.

The 41-date tour takes the dancers to locations including Glasgow, Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester, Cambridge, Portsmouth, London and Liverpool.

Remembering The Oscars will see the pair perform routines inspired by songs, dances, films and actors related to the Oscars.

Skorjanec, who partnered radio DJ Clara Amfo in the last series of Strictly, said: “We are devastated to have to postpone for a second time what we truly believe is our best show to date.

“However, everybody’s health and safety comes first, so we know it’s absolutely the right decision to make.

“Equally, we are thrilled audiences across the UK will still get to see our amazing show next year, by which point we all hope the pandemic will finally be behind us.”

Manrara, who reached the Strictly final with singer and social media star HRVY, said: “Like all performers, we are very much looking forward to the moment when we can all get back on the stage and put on a real show for everyone.

“It will be a memorable and emotional moment for both the cast and audience that’ll be worth waiting for. In the meantime, stay safe everybody.”

The tour is scheduled to run from March 19 to May 7 next year.

PA Media