Strictly’s Alex Scott denies wanting to keep Kevin Clifton as dance partner

Strictly Come Dancing star Alex Scott has denied wanting to continue her partnership with stand-in Kevin Clifton.

Strictly Come Dancing star Alex Scott has denied wanting to continue her partnership with stand-in Kevin Clifton.

Professional dancer Neil Jones, 37, reunited with the former Lioness, 35, after he missed two live shows because of an injury.

A source told The Sun On Sunday that Scott was “fuming” after finding out she would be back with Jones at the last-minute.

She had been “hopeful that she would be allowed some sort of consistency, and have Kevin on the night”, the source was quoted as saying.

But the former England and Arsenal player denied the story, writing on Twitter: “Just woke up to this news…

“This is not the case at all ha. I think you can see from the joy on our face last night as we danced our jive.”

She added that “#teamred is very happy to back together.”

She told her followers: “Got to admit it though, I do feel like the luckiest girl alive.

“Not everyone gets to dance with two amazing people on Strictly. Who would ever want to complain about that, lol Kevin Clifton is part of #teamred.”

Got to admit it though, I do feel like the luckiest girl alive 🤣



Not everyone gets to dance with two amazing people on @bbcstrictly

who would ever want to complain about that,lol @keviclifton is part of #teamred pic.twitter.com/HK7o65K7l0 — Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) November 10, 2019

Jones added: “I started laughing when I read it this morning….

“Anyway who cares, we both had a great time and enjoyed every moment of that jive and that’s all that matters #teamred.”

The pair performed a jive on Saturday night’s show, with Jones telling the judges: “It’s good to be back.”

Motsi Mabuse sparked an awkward moment when she told the pair after their dance that “it’s like seeing a new couple that we (already) knew. But then somebody had an affair… and now the light is back on”.

Neil is back in the #Strictly ballroom 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7TouTCTWdJ — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 9, 2019

Viewers commented that the joke was awkward, coming after Jones’ then wife Katya hit the headlines for kissing her celebrity partner, comedian Seann Walsh, on the street during the last series of the show.

The couple announced their split earlier this year, suggesting their marriage had become more of a friendship than a romance.

PA Media