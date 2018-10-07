Strictly viewers say Lee Ryan was ‘robbed’

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have said Lee Ryan was “robbed” after he was eliminated from the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have said Lee Ryan was “robbed” after he was eliminated from the competition.

The Blue singer, 35, and his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova were shown the door after losing out in a dance-off with Charles Venn and Karen Clifton on Sunday night’s results show.

However, many fans said he did not deserve to be in the bottom two in the first place and said the BBC show was a popularity contest.

“WHAT! I’m bloody shocked. Lee was far the better dancer. He was robbed. So unfair!” one annoyed fan said on Twitter.

“Wrong decision in the dance off. Felt Lee really improved and deserved to stay,” said another.

Another supporter posted: “Aww! Poor @OfficialLeeRyan Deffo didn’t deserve to be in the dance-off 2wks in a row. He was robbed. One of my favourite dances of the night.”

One viewer said: “Don’t put someone in the dance off just because you don’t like them it’s a dance competition not a popularity contest.”

Several people suggested that Ryan did not have enough fan support to keep him on the dancefloor.

“Aww I guess Lee must just not be the most popular when it comes to viewers….I admit I’m not blown over by him but I certainly don’t think he’s bad…” tweeted one viewer.

“I’m afraid Lee didn’t have the fan base. He’s not on TV regularly and doesn’t have a “story”,” said another.

Ryan is the second celebrity to get the boot this series, after Susannah Constantine was first to go.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

