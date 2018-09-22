Strictly viewers in hysterics over Susannah Constantine’s Carmen Miranda routine

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were left in hysterics when Susannah Constantine appeared in a huge orange dress and a fruit headpiece for her first performance.

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were left in hysterics when Susannah Constantine appeared in a huge orange dress and a fruit headpiece for her first performance.

The What Not To Wear star’s partner Anton Du Beke emerged from under her skirt before their samba to Tico Tico by Carmen Miranda.

The large skirt and headwear was then whisked up to the ceiling to reveal Constantine was actually wearing a short orange glittery dress that matched Du Beke’s huge orange flares.

Viewers watching at home were delighted by the performance, with one writing on Twitter: “Susannah doing a samba in Carmen Miranda-esque headwear, dressed as a fashion pumpkin: THIS is what I’ve been waiting for.”

Susannah doing a samba in Carmen Miranda-esque headwear, dressed as a fashion pumpkin: THIS is what I’ve been waiting for. #strictly — Kat Brown (@katbrown) September 22, 2018

Another wrote: “Susannah’s got her 5 a day on her head and Anton’s shaking his maracas. We’ve reached peak camp.”

Susannah’s got her 5 a day on her head and Anton’s shaking his maracas. We’ve reached peak camp. 🕺 #Strictly — 🌈 Paul 🌈 (@PJN74) September 22, 2018

Others compared her moves to those of Prime Minister Theresa May, who prompted mirth on her recent visit to Africa.

One wrote: “Any else think Susannah dancing on #StrictlyComeDancing #Strictly was reminiscent of Teresa May ‘dancing’ in Africa recently.”

Another compared her to another politician who previously competed on the show, writing: “Poor Susannah definitely in the Ann Widdecombe role!”

Some very good first dances from Dr Ranj, Charles and Lauren. Poor Susannah definitely in the Ann Widdecombe role! #Strictly — Lindsay Ship (@lindsaycricket) September 22, 2018

Afterwards, judge Bruno Tonioli said: “I’m glad it’s over. It was more like Car Crash Miranda than Carmen Miranda.”

Craig Revel Horwood said Constantine looked like she was “staggering about lost and drunk at a party, the best part was when you fell on the floor at the end”, prompting Constantine to ask him: “Will you come and show me how to do a few steps?”

He disappointed the duo by awarding them just one point, while Darcey Bussell and Tonioli gave them four and Shirley Ballas gave them three for a total of 12, leaving them at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday on BBC One.

Press Association