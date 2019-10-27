Strictly viewers fuming over ‘ridiculous’ decision

Strictly Come Dancing fans were fuming as Catherine Tyldesley was eliminated from the competition.

The actress was sent packing during Sunday’s results show after losing to Mike Bushell in the dance-off.

Judges Motsi Mabuse and Bruno Tonioli both opted to keep Tyldesley and her partner Johannes Radebe in the competition, but Craig Revel Horwood saved Bushell and his partner Katya Jones.

Head judge Shirley Ballas had the deciding vote and sent Tyldesley home.

Viewers of the BBC programme said the decision was “ridiculous”.

One person tweeted: “Seriously how is it possible that two supposedly expert judges came to the conclusion that Mike Bushell was better. Ridiculous!”

“Outrageous decision – hope this isn’t a sign of an undeserving final winner,” said another.

Another person posted: “I am not a judge but even I could see that Mike Bushell stamped around and Catherine danced. Shirley Ballas said the wrong names by mistake. Shocking decision.”

“@Cath_Tyldesley you were robbed what the hell was Shirley thinking,” said another fan.

“I’ve loved watching you and Johannes keeeeeep dancing.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

