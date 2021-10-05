Strictly star Tom Fletcher confirms first dance back after positive Covid test

McFly star Tom Fletcher and his dance partner Amy Dowden will make their Strictly return with a jive to Johnny B Goode from Back To The Future after testing positive for coronavirus.

Saturday will see the singer and guitarist, 36, channel Marty McFly, the character who inspired his band’s name, during Movie Week.

He will perform the 1958 rock and roll hit by Chuck Berry after missing the last live show while self-isolating.

Avatar, James Bond, Shrek... there really is something for everyone this Movie Week! 🎥 https://t.co/Ir8sNaOS1H #Strictly pic.twitter.com/cikIILLYX6 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 5, 2021

The pair were not able to practise together for 10 days and Fletcher missed McFly’s tour performance on Sunday night.

However, they have been working through their routine over video call, with Fletcher sharing a picture from their sessions on Monday night.

Elsewhere, AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington will dance the American smooth to I Have Nothing by Whitney Houston from The Bodyguard, Greg Wise and Karen Hauer will perform the paso doble to the James Bond theme, and John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will take to the floor for a paso doble to He’s A Pirate from Pirates Of The Caribbean.

Other films that will feature including Sleeping Beauty, Shrek, Titanic and Cruella.

Fletcher and Dowden tackled a cha-cha to September by Earth, Wind & Fire in Strictly Come Dancing’s first live show of the 2021 series the night before testing positive.

Actress Nina Wadia became the first contestant eliminated last weekend.