Strictly Come Dancing Stacey Dooley has assured fans she will dance this weekend after injuring her rib during rehearsals.

Strictly star Stacey Dooley promises to dance this weekend despite injury

Fans were concerned that she had broken a bone following a cryptic Instagram post on Monday, but the documentary-maker and presenter has now shared a picture of herself in a hospital bed along with the caption: “Nothings broke!

“All the drugs and all the cuppas gonna hook us up!

“See you Sat! THANK YOU SO SO MUCH TO ALL THE STAFF. You are all bloody amazing.”

Her dance partner, Kevin Clifton, tweeted that nothing was broken but that she was “very sore” and they will start training on Wednesday.

He added: “We can do this @StaceyDooley #MyBravePartner.”

Nothings broken but very sore. We start training tomorrow. We can do this @StaceyDooley #MyBravePartner 🤕 pic.twitter.com/5MHrweTkfB — Kevin Clifton (@keviclifton) October 30, 2018

Dooley, 31, is thought to have torn an intercostal muscle behind a rib while training for this weekend’s show.

Fans had initially been worried that she had broken a bone after she posted a picture of a woman wearing a cast over her arm and chest.

She had captioned the image “Current sitch”.

Dooley’s agent told the Sun Online that her injury was “very painful”, but that her doctor said she would be able to move “in a couple of days”.

This weekend, Dooley and Clifton will dance a contemporary street and commercial routine to Empire State Of Mind (Part II) by Alicia Keys.

The couple are among the favourites to win the current series after receiving high scores in recent weeks, including last weekend’s total of 35 points out of a possible 40.

Press Association