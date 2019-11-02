Strictly judge Shirley Ballas speaks out after having breast reduction surgery

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas admitted her regret over having breast implants as she warned other women to think twice before going under the knife.

The 59-year-old reportedly spent four-and-a-half hours on the operating table this week, to have her breast augmentation reversed and a potentially dangerous capsule removed.

Ballas said she decided to revert back to her natural A cup because of health concerns and finally being able to accept her natural body.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has spoken of her regret over her breast implants (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

And, in an interview with The Sun, she warned other women to “do your research” before having surgery.

She told the newspaper: “Don’t do what I did and think you need to have these procedures to make you look more attractive.

“Don’t look at the implant and think it will make you beautiful and everyone will really love you.

“Do your research. I did not do mine. I thought if I put them in I would look better and my husband would think of me as more desirable. But I didn’t know about the capsule.

“I didn’t know so many things.”

Ballas, who said she will return to her head judge role on Strictly for Saturday night’s episode, added: “If I could go back to my younger self, I would never have had the implants done. I feel relieved and I feel proud for removing them now.”

Breast enlargement surgery, commonly referred to as a “boob job”, is a procedure where implants are inserted into the breasts to increase their size, change their shape or make them more even.

Potential risks include thick, obvious scarring, rippling of the implant and nerve problems in the nipples, according to official NHS advice.

PA Media