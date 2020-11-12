Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse self-isolating after ‘urgent’ trip to Germany

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse is self-isolating following an “urgent” trip to Germany and will appear via video link this weekend in another blow for the BBC One show.

It comes hours after Nicola Adams and Katya Jones were forced to leave the competition after the professional dancer tested positive for coronavirus.

And earlier in the day Rylan Clark-Neal, co-host of Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, announced he was self-isolating after coming into contact with someone outside of work who tested positive.

Mabuse, who was born in South Africa but resides in Germany, wrote on Twitter: “Earlier this week I needed to travel to Germany for an urgent reason.

“I will of course be following the UK Government guidelines and self-isolating for 14 days.

“I’ll be watching from home and by the power of technology, should be in your living rooms. Watch out though, I’ll be doing my own hair and make-up.”

According to current guidelines, travellers arriving in the UK from Germany must self-isolate for 14 days.

Olympic boxer Adams, 38, and Russian dancer Jones, 31, are currently self-isolating separately after Jones received a positive test while asymptomatic.

The pair made history this series as the BBC One show’s first same-sex couple.

Jones shared her sadness in a post on Instagram, saying: “My heart is broken I’m utterly gutted this Special journey had to end this way and you don’t get to give more. @nicolaadams You are a woman who didn’t need a hero, you became one. Definitely my hero.

“To everyone, thank you for your tremendous support and we will keep dancing for you guys one way or another. @bbcstrictly Meanwhile, please stay safe everybody. And to all my friends who’re still in the show- go for it!”.

In a statement, Adams added: “Hey guys. I’m absolutely devastated my Strictly journey has come to an end so soon. I had so much more to give and so many people to win this for. But I just want to say a huge thank you to Katya for being the best dance partner anyone could ask for.

“She pushed me way out of my comfort zone and it’s been an incredible experience. I’m gutted to be out of the competition but in these unprecedented times and as frustrating as it is, the Covid measures in place are to keep everyone safe, and I’m doing what I can to help.

“I’ll be spending the next 14 days isolating so I’d like to apologise in advance for the ridiculous amount of TikToks I’ll be posting, in my new found free time when I’m not gaming.”

The PA news agency also understands a number of crew members have been forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with Jones.

The rest of the cast are unaffected and the show will continue this Saturday night on BBC One, according to the broadcaster.

A statement from the BBC said: “Nicola Adams and Katya Jones are to leave Strictly Come Dancing after Katya tested positive for Covid-19.

“Katya is asymptomatic and the pair are now self-isolating separately following the latest government guidelines. As part of the protocols outlined ahead of the series, this sadly means they will no longer be able to take part in the competition.”

On Thursday morning Clark-Neal, who co-hosts It Takes Two, revealed he was self-isolating after coming into contact with someone outside of work who had tested positive for Covid-19.

In a message on Twitter, he said he had since returned a negative test result.

Standing in for him as presenter on It Takes Two on Thursday night, Gethin Jones told viewers Katya Jones was “feeling good” after her test.

He said: “I am afraid I have some very sad news for you tonight. Some of you may already know that Nicola and Katya have had to withdraw from the competition after Katya tested positive for Covid-19.

“She doesn’t have any symptoms and is feeling good but is obviously devastated that their time on Strictly has come to an end early, as we are.

“We will get them on the show for a chat as soon as their self-isolation period is over. Nicola and Katya – we are sending you all the love tonight.”

PA Media